Flexible Electronics: Global Markets

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution type, industry, and region.The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market.



The report explains the current trends in the flexible electronics market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the global flexible electronics market.



Summary:

Flexible electronics, or bendable electronics or flex circuits, are electronics designed and constructed on the flexible substrates.The flexible structure in these electronic devices offers various advantages such as portability, innovation, customization, flexibility, and economical price.



Flexible electronics has been made possible with the mounting of electronic components on plastic substrate. The plastic substrate materials used are biodegradable and environmentally friendly, with multiple layer structures that minimize the area required and that enhance the performance and efficiency of a device. Flexible electronics are being used widely by automotive manufacturers, biometric researchers and tech

professionals, smart technology developers, and advertising professionals, among others.



COVID-19 has impacted the global flexible electronics market, especially in industries such as automotive manufacturing and healthcare.The outbreak has led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, rerouting of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and significant interventions from governments.



Due to the effects of the pandemic, the future behavior of any other market is currently uncertain. Like any market, the pandemic impacted the flexible electronics market, as well.



Flexible electronics technology is being implemented in remote sensing devices to monitor the health condition of patients and for patient self-care kits. Due to COVID-19 lockdowns and shutdowns of business operations, there was a drop in demand in some industries and a decline in the flexible electronics devices field as well.



Flexible electronics technology has been adopted in photovoltaics for the creation of flexible solar panels, which will enable design and construction of zero-carbon building to reach net emission goals.Flexible electronics technology-based healthcare companies have enhanced their product portfolio to offer better wearable and portable healthcare devices.



For instance, in March 2020, Enfucell announced a wearable temperature tag the size of a credit card built on a printed paper battery, with a temperature sensor and near field communication (NFC) technology.It can track a person’s temperature remotely by attaching the tag on a patient’s armpit; use of this technology could help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



This product was used in various institutions including the Wuhan Mobile Cabin Hospital and other communities in China.



Royole Corp., AU Optronics Corp., The Cubbison Co., Ensurge, Tekscan Inc., Enfucell Flexible Electronics, Pragmatic, PANASONIC Corp., FlexEnable Ltd., KONICA MINOLTA INC., E Ink, Blue Spark Technologies, Pragmatic, BrightVolt Solid State Batteries, Imprint Energy, and Buhler are some of the major players operating in the global flexible electronics market.



Companies are investing in product development and enhancement to further grow in the flexible electronics market.For instance, in October 2021, Panasonic introduced a novel polymer substrate, its BEYOLEX series, which is suitable for flexible and stretchable printed electronic applications in sensors, haptics, IoT, aerospace, and other areas.



Similarly, in August 2021, Pragmatic IC launched a new, flexible version of its 6502 processor. This flexible version is expected to create more opportunities for personal computer evolution.

