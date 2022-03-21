New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soft Robotics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246548/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on robot type, solution type, industry and region.Market values have been estimated based on the total segmental revenue of the products catering to the market.



The report covers the market for soft robotics with regard to their deployment across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



Report Includes:

- 34 data tables and 27 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for soft robotics technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall global market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by robot type, solution, robot performed task, end-user industry, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will influence the future marketplace

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, gaps and opportunities in the market estimating current and future demand for soft robotics, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace

- Identification of the companies which are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies and product innovations

- Review of the current market status for soft robotics, key technology issues, supply chain analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Key merger and acquisition deals, new solution launches, and other strategic alliances within the industry

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players including ABB Ltd., Bioservo, Cyberdyne Inc., Festo AG, Kuka AG, Roam Robotics, Soft Robotics Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Summary:

Robots have played a significant role in the past few decades, but thanks to the arrival of a new category of robots, soft robotics, their capabilities and utilization are poised for exponential growth.Traditional robots do not often connect well with humans due to their hard, rigid nature.



Soft robots are composed of softer materials and are capable of adjusting their force in relation to the object with which they engage. Softness is what makes the new soft robots so successful, allowing them to interact with anything from a single strand of hair to a human.



Soft robots have provided multiple industries—including healthcare (elder care and pharmaceutical), food processing and logistics (warehousing)—with the ability to automate over the past few years. Soft robotics is still in its early stages, but with the variety of benefits offered by soft robots compared to the traditional robots, the penetration of soft robots is expected to grow radically over the forecast period.



Centimeter-sized soft robots are already being used to perform surgery and also enter other tight spaces, using a method devised by researchers at Harvard University. The researchers are strategically focusing on developing these robots, as the smaller sizes and flexibility of these robots could enable an entirely new approach to endoscopy and microsurgery.



Factors driving the growth of the soft robotics market include the increasing need for safer automation solutions, increased research and development in various countries and rising demand for safety across various end-user industries. However, the lack of a single centralized regulatory body and low awareness is expected to challenge the growth of the soft robotics market.



The reduction in the cost of sensors and the popularity of the commercially available robots are significant signs that indicate the field of robotics is going through significant transformation and development. With the advent of self-learning soft robots (through artificial intelligence [AI]), the soft robotics market is expected to witness drastic changes over the forecast period.



Of all the sectors, the food and beverage processing sector is identified to be increasingly adopting industrial automation. According to UN estimations, the world population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050, indicating the need for food. Farmers are bound to face severe pressure to keep up with demand. Also, farmers across regions are experiencing indefinite labor crisis; hence soft robotic grippers are expected to gain traction significantly.



The soft robotics market is expected to grow from $REDACTED in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED in 2026.

