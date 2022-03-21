Nextbite Partners With IHOP® to Launch Two Virtual Restaurants in Nine States

DENVER, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nextbite, a leader in virtual restaurants, announced a partnership with the iconic IHOP restaurant chain to roll out two delivery-only brands, Thrilled Cheese and Super Mega Dilla. These new brands are now available initially to consumers through more than 50 IHOP restaurants in nine states, including Arizona, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Texas.



“We’re thrilled to partner with IHOP who has a large footprint across the United States, where we can maximize their kitchen output with new, in-demand, delivery-only menus,” said Alex Canter, CEO and co-founder of Nextbite. “Based on our early test results and the excitement shown so far by the IHOP franchisees, we hope to expand to more IHOP restaurants throughout the year.”

Thrilled Cheese offers a fun take on grilled-cheese sandwiches, like the “New Wave Fave” featuring American cheese, bacon, tomato, over-medium eggs, and avocado on multigrain bread. The Super Mega Dilla menu was inspired by the latest social trend of folding quesadillas in unique and fun ways, and now we’re delivering these delicious folded dilla’s right to our guests’ doors. The new menu includes five savory quesadillas, such as the Mega Chicken Ranch Dilla, made with crispy chicken tenders, ranch, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and avocado. Guests can now order the Thrilled Cheese and Super Mega Dilla menu items via Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“As we look back at the past two years, IHOP’s off-premise business has sustained its momentum at over 20% of our sales mix. This Nextbite partnership will be a continued growth driver for our restaurants, specifically as we look at non-peak hours during lunch and dinner,” said Jay Johns, President of IHOP. “These new virtual brands leverage what we do best, create delicious food on our griddles, and the menus are perfect for our existing equipment and capabilities.”

In addition to the Thrilled Cheese and Super Mega Dilla, Nextbite's growing brand portfolio of delivery-only menu items includes George Lopez Tacos and HotBox by Wiz Khalifa, along with other menus, such as Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 63 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of September 30, 2021, there are 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

