Examining the Future of Women-Owned Businesses: Biz2Credit to Host Online Panel with Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux on March 23

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit, in partnership with the Association of Women’s Business Centers, will host a special event featuring U.S. Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux (D, GA-07) to examine the future of women-owned businesses on Wednesday, March 23 , at 11 a.m. (EDT).



“We are proud to work very closely with the AWBC to support women-owned businesses seeking financial access, especially now during this turbulent time, and we look forward to hearing from them in our webcast,” Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora, one of the country’s leading experts in small business finance and FinTech, who will host the panel discussion.

Carolyn Bourdeaux represents the 7th Congressional District of Georgia and has been a strong advocate for small businesses for decades. She is a member of the House Small Business Committee and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Rep. Bourdeaux has also advocated for financial inclusion for mom-and-pop companies through her involvement on the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access.

Association of Women’s Business Centers CEO Corinne Hodges will also present and discuss:

How her organization as provided capital and business formation for women entrepreneurs;

Future government action to support small business; and

The success of companies that work with Women’s Business Centers.



Arora will present key findings of Biz2Credit’s annual Women-Owned-Business Study, which analyzed proprietary data of more than 100,000 companies during the pandemic. The findings will illustrate the effects of business relief financing for women-owned firms during/after the COVID-19 pandemic and the role of non-traditional financing providers in assisting underserved female entrepreneurs. He will also discuss inflation’s impact on small businesses.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has helped arrange more than $7 billion in small business financing. Through its SBA-approved funding subsidiary, Biz2Credit ranked among the most active providers of PPP during 2021, securing over 170,000 PPP loans for small businesses. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology, providing the Biz2X Platform (www.biz2x.com) digital lending solution for banks and other financial institutions. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Association of Women’s Business Centers (AWBC)

AWBC is a national non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1998. The AWBC works to secure economic justice and entrepreneurial opportunities for women by supporting and sustaining a national network of 140 Women's Business Centers (WBCs). The organization’s vision is to be the leading advocate for the national network of Women's Business Centers and ignite the enterprising spirit of female entrepreneurs.