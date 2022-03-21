New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Biomarkers: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246547/?utm_source=GNW

It also analyzes the competitive landscape and the regulatory scenario.



The report determines the market share of digital biomarkers based on system components, application, therapeutic area and end user.The market by system component is segmented into data collection tools and data integration tools; by application, it is segmented into diagnostic digital biomarkers, monitoring digital biomarkers, predictive digital biomarkers and others; by therapeutic area, it is categorized into cardiovascular and metabolic disorders (CVMD), psychiatric disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, musculoskeletal disorders and others; and by end user, it is segmented into pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, healthcare providers, payers, employers, patients and caregivers.



The report also assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). North America consists of the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., Belgium and Rest of Europe; and Asia-Pacific includes China, Australia, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for the 2019 as the historic year, 2020 as the base year and forecast for 2026.



Report Includes:

- 56 tables

- An overview of the global markets for digital biomarkers

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Information on major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, distribution channel, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall marketplace

- Assessment of market potential and revenue forecast for digital biomarkers market based on system component, application, therapeutic area, end user and region

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of the leading market players including AliveCor, Biogen Inc., Embic Corp., Fitbit, Happify Health, Mindstrong Health, and Winterlight Labs



Summary:

The global market for digital biomarkers was valued at $REDACTED in 2020.The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED by 2026.



In this report, the global market is segmented by system component, application, therapeutic area, end user and region.



Reasons for Doing this Study

The increasing use of digital biomarkers in both clinical care and drug development is driving the need for new digital health technologies in this field.There is growing potential for these solutions across multiple therapeutic areas, ranging from mental health issues to musculoskeletal disorders.



The growing prevalence of chronic conditions that require long-term monitoring is leading to increased use of wearables and mobile health apps.The accurate and quantitative analysis of the digital biomarkers is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to employ them as end points in clinical trials, along with traditional biomarkers.



Digital biomarkers facilitate the growing focus on decentralized clinical trials by enabling virtual monitoring of trial participants.These digital health technologies help in early diagnosis, which can be used to either prevent or delay the onset of multiple conditions.



Overall, digital biomarkers significantly improve the healthcare outcomes and reduce the healthcare burden by lowering hospital admissions, disease relapses and healthcare costs.

