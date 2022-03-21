New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composites in Automotive Applications: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370231/?utm_source=GNW

This report covers technological, economic, and business conditions as they relate to automotive composites and their applications.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 64 data tables and 18 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for composites in automotive applications

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation and forecast the global automotive composite consumption market size in value and volumetric terms, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, application, end-user, and geographic region

- Identification of the key market dynamics (DROs), technology updates, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Coverage of general description, material types and importance of reinforced polymer composites and comparative study between thermoset vs. thermoplastic composites

- Discussion on role of composites in reducing automotive energy consumption and emissions, and how automotive sector contributes to the greenhouse gases and other emissions

- Insights into regulatory framework and general idea about fuel economy standards, fuel taxes, and safety standards of the automotive industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major market players, including Albany International, DSM Engineering Plastics North America, Evonik Industries, Honeywell International, Johns Manville, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., SGL Carbon Group, Solvay and Toray Industries, Inc.



Summary:

Automotive composite demand, which was an estimated REDACTED pounds in 2020, is expected to reach about REDACTED pounds in 2021 and REDACTED pounds by 2026, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, as shown below.



Reasons for Doing This Study

This study is an update of an earlier report that was published in 2018. The automotive composites industry and markets have continued to develop in the years since the previous edition was published.



In the light of these developments, the analyst has come to the conclusion that the future growth rate of this market will be substantially higher than that forecast in the 2018 report. This revised study contains new market projections reflecting the higher growth rate.



Suppliers of composites to the automotive market need to understand these trends in order to manage their enterprise and resources effectively. Users of composites must also understand the effect of these changes in order to select the most cost-effective option among available products and technologies prior to committing significant capital resources.

