NFT Band Debuts with Performance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

NEW YORK, NY, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MilkyWay Pirates NFT collection made its debut on national television as the first ever NFT band to perform on TV when they made their debut on the Ellen DeGeneres Show today. This is a world record made possible by the recording artist’s NFT project, including a team of artists led by Kiesza, who is also the lead singer for The MilkyWay Pirates. This marks a world record where an NFT avatar band performed on set in front of millions of viewers in a national television broadcast with Ellen DeGeneres.





The MilkyWay Pirates, the agenerative NFT avatar project with Motion Capture-powered NFTs announced it’s acceptance into the QGlobe Accelerator with seed investment from QGlobe, the accelerator and launchpad for NFT GameFi projects.

her as virtual band members who are enabled to move with multi-chain emote technology called Meta Moves that are not simply in the animation you see performing on Ellen. Still, the dance move emote is interoperable across platforms such as Decentraland. Now NFT avatars can emote with custom moves unique to each Smart NFT.

The art brings color and movement alive as each Smart NFT is metaverse equipped avatars who dance their way through Decentraland with technology that’s being released for the first time. Powered by QGlobe, generative art project MilkyWay Pirates brings metaverse expression straight from Kiesza’s original coreographed moves to motion capture powered NFTs. Decentraland now has the utility of metaverse expression dance emotes that create a new way for gamers to express themselves in ways that reflect their unique personality.

Smart NFTs are being brought to the masses and enabled by Decentraland, the leading Web3 Metaverse platform with MilkyWay Pirates being the first Smart NFTs that go far beyond exciting utility with art and music. Each NFT in the collection is hand crafted by Luke Dilio, a world renowned fine NFT artist. Until now Decentraland avatars have had a limited range of motion in how they can express themselves with decentralized movements, called emotes. Of the MilkyWay Pirates generative fine art NFT collection, 10 NFT avatars will be made to emote inside Decentraland and sold at <insert name> in partnership with QGlobe MetaFi Launchpad.

As the first project to gain access, the Decentraland DAO approved the Meta Moves technology after reviewing the submission of a poll requesting “OPEN NFT Emote Loading/Minting in Decentraland to the Public, similar to wearable minting” according to a Decentraland spokesperson.

The NFT band includes dance moves from the band members wearing MoCap suits in their studio in Los Angeles so that the MilkyWay Pirates NFTs can emote in Decentraland in the same way that they emote playing live. And it was quite the sight on the Ellen DeGeneres show to see lifesized anonymous NFT band members playing alongside the lead vocalist, Kiesza. Remaining anonymous is a trend in the cryptocurrency sector as many refrain from sharing their identity through name, identity, and social media accounts. The new generation of profile pics of apes has evolved into live anonymous NFT bands. When the MilkyWay Pirates band members decide to reveal their true identity.

Kiesza, primarily known for Sound of a Woman record’s hit single Hideaway, shares a passion with Ellen for their love of non profits as discussed in today’s episode on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the spirit of dance, music, and expression, movement should be made possible for all as a basic human form of expression. With that purpose in mind, a portion of the 2 super rare NFTs will be sold with a portion of the proceeds going to Medi Print, a non profit that gives custom prosthetics to those in need suffering from amputation or missing limbs. Because to be fully inclusive in dance culture it’s important to empower those with disabilities to bring the joy of self-expression through movement.

Finally, there will be a 24 hr Twitter Space that will commence on March 28th at noon as a mint party to celebrate the first ever NFT avatar to have specific dance moves from the MilkyWay Pirates generative art project. The unique utility in Decentraland.

About QGlobe: QGlobe is the Launchpad and Accelerator for NFT game projects. Users of the QGlobe DeFi app and Launchpad built on Ethereum’s blockchain lets gamers play their favorite games and gives them the chance to be part of the team by way of community growth. With QGlobe, gamers can have a stake in the gameworlds they love.

About Meta Moves: Established as a Novel NFT collection where all members are able to bring to life their digital avatars through custom Motion Capture. There stimulating collection of unique 1/1 animated and sound designed data files living on the Ethereum blockchain allows users to endeavor in the Decentralized Movements market. The MilkyWay Pirates in collaboration with MetaMoves bring to life the band members through custom human performed movements. All Meta-Moves holders are part of a community that gives back to society through gifting 3D printed prosthetic Limbs, Meta Moves is about Movement not only in the Metaverse but in real life to.

