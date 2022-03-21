Vislink Will Showcase Next-Generation AI-Driven News and Sports Production Systems at NAB 2022

The First Automated Solutions that Combine Premium-Quality Cameras and Production Efficiencies to Enable Capture, Live Streaming and Monetization of Content

Mt. Olive, NJ, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will be showcasing its latest feature-packed solutions for automated, AI-driven remote production for live news and sports at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, April 23-27. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite in booth #C7508.

Vislink’s chief AI offerings include IQ Sports Producer, a live sports production and streaming solution that provides high-quality, economical video coverage for both professional and grass-roots sports, and VPilot, an AI-driven studio content production system that creates professional productions easily and affordably without a camera operator or director team.

Vislink automated production systems feature the industry’s most advanced AI-powered action-tracking technology that has been developed and extensively deployed by Mobile Viewpoint. They combine premium-quality camera systems, including the recently-announced StellarCam, HCAM wireless camera systems for sideline reporting, and professional-grade remote production technologies that leverage Vislink’s 50-plus years’ heritage covering prestigious lives news and sports events. The result is a comprehensive, highly cost-effective technology platform that enables the production of sub-Tier 1 sporting events with video quality and production values equivalent to Tier 1 event coverage—all without the need for onsite staff.

For content owners, this opens up access to new revenue streams by automatically producing a wide range of events that may have been previously unprofitable to cover due to on-site production team costs. Alternatively, the multi-camera AI production can deliver a richer and more immersive production than may be possible using a single camera. Including the vPilot AI studio production system allows engagement-building elements such as expert opinion and match analysis to be added to the program. This helps content rights holders expand viewer counts and engagement levels and deliver a better return on event coverage. These events can be distributed to audiences across numerous channels, including social media, OTT platforms, CDNs (content delivery networks) and as live playout for broadcast TV.

“Content owners are always looking for creative ways to monetize their content and distribute it using the widest range of available channels,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Using our AI-automated production systems, any team, association or other content owner can now profitably capture and stream live games at levels of video quality simply not available on other systems. We provide outstanding opportunities for increasing audiences and fan engagement, and innovative subscriber and advertising options—even with limited budgets or production resources.”

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

