Corcoran Global Living Announces New Education Services Department

Las Vegas, NV, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living is proud to announce the launch of its Education Department. Members include Susan Wigler, Carol Prigan (both from Ohio), and Mikki Cardoza (Northern California).

Susan Wigler and Carol Prigan have partnered for several years for executive coaching, training, leadership development, management consulting, live events, public speaking, team building, corporate training, and educational consulting. Prigan was recently honored by Columbus REALTORS® as its 2021 Joseph L. MacKinnon Instructor of the Year Award for her commitment to professionalism and advanced education.

Mikki Cardoza quite memorably took her licensing exam on September 11, 2001, as an adjunct to her career teaching in public schools. She found the new career path so rewarding, she left the public school system to fully focus on education in the real estate sector. Cardoza has an Administrative Credential for Educational Leadership and ran a successful multi-office brokerage until joining CGL.

“Bringing our expertise to Corcoran Global Living is an opportunity that will benefit all of us in achieving success, in staying on top of the game, and advancing the goal of customer satisfaction,” commented Susan Wigler. “It’s an exciting time to be in the real estate business, and to be a part of CGL’s phenomenal growth.”

The main goal of the new department will be to provide a training curriculum and coaching that show agents how to define their goals and guide them to reach those goals by working smarter, not harder. The team will also assist agents in creating a sustainable business through whatever challenges that may arise in the real estate market.

“Having worked with Carol and Susan before, I am pleased to add their experience and talent to our own. We are pleased that Susan will lead our overall Education and Coaching. Carol will be assisting our Education endeavors as well as our overall company operations. I am also thrilled to have Mikki in her new role as Director of Education for California,” remarked Matthew Borland, Chief Operations Officer for Corcoran Global Living. “We are committed to offering the best in industry education and coaching.”

To learn more about the education and coaching that CGL offers, please visit the career site at bewithcgl.com.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada, and Central Ohio markets with 80 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well-positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with nearly 2,800 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $11 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio, and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com

