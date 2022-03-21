Bona Fide Masks Corp. and Powecom Reaffirm Commitment to Providing Authentic Powecom KN95s

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, is proud to announce the acquisition of additional warehouse space and increased inventory levels for all Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd. (Powecom) KN95 masks. With significantly increased inventory levels, Bona Fide Masks® is positioned to ship immediately within the U.S.

Bona Fide Masks and Ball Chain serve as Powecom's Exclusive KN95 Distributor in the United States and Canada. Additionally, Ball Chain owns the Powecom® trademark.

Bona Fide Masks is part of a family-owned and operated group of companies known for brand commitments that include transparency, honesty, authenticity, and supply chain integrity. These qualities have established Bona Fide Masks as the trusted source for masks in a confusing marketplace. Since its inception, Bona Fide Masks has established direct relationships with internationally recognized mask providers like Powecom and Harley Commodity.

"We are proud to work with Powecom as its Exclusive Distributor in the U.S., and I would like to thank Powecom for continuing to increase production for their KN95 products for the U.S. market. Being prepared for our customers is our highest priority, and the demand surge at the beginning of 2022 underscored the importance of ample inventory. Because of this, we have doubled warehouse space and increased inventory to levels dramatically. We will also continue to expand relations and distribution technologies." - Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain and Bona Fide Masks.

"We applaud and wholeheartedly support Bona Fide Masks' commitment to the American people through increased inventory and distribution. Their steadfast and long-term commitment to the public is honorable, and we are proud to be their partner. We at Powecom will support Bona Fide Masks and their mission through additional machinery, overtime, and other efficiencies. By naming Bona Fide Masks as the Exclusive Distributor of Powecom KN95 masks in the U.S. and Canada, we hope consumers will buy directly from them to ensure they are purchasing authentic and legitimate Powecom masks, made to the new GB2626-2019 standard." - Jing Yip, Powecom's Marketing and Export Officer.

To learn more about Bona Fide Masks, visit www.bonafidemasks.com. For the company's Authenticity Statement, please click here: https://bonafidemasks.com/insights/authenticity-statement

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. With global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Media Contact:

914.664.7500

Bill Taubner, President, bill@ballchain.com

Cristina Chianese, VP of Marketing and Public Relations

Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. / Bona Fide Masks Corp.

info@bonafidemasks.com

