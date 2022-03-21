Verizon and Live Nation launch groundbreaking 5G technology and ticket presale partnership

Verizon “First Access” presale program offers millions of tickets for artists like The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Dierks Bentley, Rosalía and more

What you need to know:

Verizon and Live Nation announce 5G technology partnership to build immersive artist and fan experiences and deliver exclusive access to live music in new, intimate and interactive ways

Verizon is outfitting iconic venues across the U.S. with 5G Ultra Wideband that is built for large scale events, and will enable connected concert-goers at Live Nation clubs, theaters, and amphitheaters to stream, share photos and videos, and download content at speeds up to 10x faster than 4G.

New massive “First Access” program makes millions of tickets to the best Live Nation tours, available to Verizon customers via the My Verizon app

Verizon and Live Nation are working together to provide exclusive access to select artists’ live streaming concerts through Veeps streaming platform as part of +play , a new platform exclusive to Verizon customers, due to launch later this year.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Live Nation today announced a multi-year technology and artist innovation partnership that will leverage Verizon’s industry-leading 5G Ultra Wideband technology and presale ticket access to its’ 100 million strong consumer base.

Verizon will utilize the power of its 5G to work hand-in-hand with Live Nation and its artists to create immersive in-person and virtual experiences that put fans at the center of every concert. In addition, the company has launched a new “First Access” ticket presale program, exclusively for Verizon Up members, for the most sought-after live tours, including The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Dierks Bentley, Rosalía and more. Additional artist tours to be announced at a later date.

Verizon will continue the deployment of 5G Ultra Wideband in Live Nation clubs, theaters, and amphitheaters across the country, outfitting iconic venues across the U.S. with connectivity built for large scale events, enabling concert-goers to stream, share photos and videos, and download content at speeds up to 10x faster than 4G.

Verizon and Live Nation are also working together to provide exclusive access to select artists’ live streaming concerts through Veeps streaming platform as part of +play , a new platform exclusive to Verizon customers, launching later this year.

“The partnership we’re announcing today is a continuation and deepening of Verizon’s long-standing relationship with Live Nation,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO Verizon. “Predicated on technology and our massive consumer base, this partnership will elevate the ecosystem of music – how fans engage, how artists produce and perform, and how venues deliver enhanced in-person experiences and scale them digitally.”

“Verizon has always been a great partner and we’re excited to build something together by integrating their 5G technology into many of our venues,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation. “With more connectivity than ever, we look forward to seeing what artists and fans create and share as they enjoy live shows together.”

5G Powers Live Music Experiences

Looking ahead, 5G-powered venues will enhance the live music experience with real-time innovations, including AR filters tied to Live Nation venues and events, integration of 5G multi-cam features for livestream shows, exclusive NFTs for Verizon customers redeemable for in-venue benefits, virtual venues with 5G-captured performances in a 3D world, and more.

Verizon is using 5G to enable amazing customer experiences, such as the “Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Ultra Pass Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband.” In partnership with Pepsi and Roc Nation, this first-of-its-kind mobile experience offered unprecedented access to one of the most anticipated shows of the year. More than 380,000 users accessed the experience, with the average user engaging throughout the entire show and curating their own experience within the 360-degree views from the stadium, field, and stage.

“Using the power of Verizon 5G technology in sports and now music, we delivered an experience with an unparalleled level of access for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, one of the most-watched events of the year,” said Diego Scotti, CMO, Verizon. “This partnership with Live Nation opens the door for artists to enhance fan engagement and participation, and shape the future of live events.”



Iconic venues outfitted with 5G span across the U.S., hitting major cities including The Wiltern in Los Angeles; The Fillmore in Miami, and Silver Spring; the House of Blues in Anaheim, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and San Diego, and more. Additionally, the iconic Irving Plaza in New York City will be renamed Irving Plaza Powered by Verizon 5G. The newly renovated club will offer special access to Verizon Up members and provide an interactive experience for fans.



First Access

“First Access,” the new presale ticket access for Verizon Up members, gives special access to coveted Live Nation tours before the general onsale. The program kicked off with a presale for The Weeknd “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” in early March. Additional presale offerings for artists including Imagine Dragons, Dierks Bentley, Rosalía and more will be announced at a later date.

Throughout 2022 and beyond, “First Access” will continue to provide access to millions of presale concert tickets for top Live Nation tours, delivering access and special entry to some of the most anticipated shows now and in the coming years.

Verizon Up, the award-winning customer loyalty program, is free to join, easy to use and available via the My Verizon app. For more details, visit Verizon Up .

