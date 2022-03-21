Pacemaker Market Outlook 2022-2030: Consumption, Prices, Manufacturers, and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Pacemakers - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Pacemaker Market Statistics

Imports 4,608.4 Million USD Exports 4,738.1 Million USD Top Importers U.S., France, Belgium Top Exporters Switzerland, Ireland, Germany

Pacemaker Market Size

The global pacemaker market skyrocketed to $X in 2021, increasing by X% against the previous year. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations in certain years. As a result, consumption reached the peak level and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Pacemaker Production

In value terms, pacemaker production surged to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, production reached the peak level and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Pacemaker Exports

Exports

In 2021, after two years of growth, there was significant decline in shipments abroad of pacemakers for stimulating heart muscles (excl. parts and accessories), when their volume decreased by -X% to X units. In general, exports saw a slight setback. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2018 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked at X units in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, pacemaker exports declined to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, exports continue to indicate a pronounced downturn. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2009 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, exports reached the peak of $X. from 2010 to 2021, the growth of global exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

Malaysia (X units), Switzerland (X units), Germany (X units), Belgium (X units) and Ireland (X units) represented roughly X% of total exports of pacemakers for stimulating heart muscles (excl. parts and accessories) in 2021. It was distantly followed by the Netherlands (X units), achieving a X% share of total exports. France (X units) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Malaysia, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Switzerland ($X), Ireland ($X) and Germany ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, together comprising X% of global exports. These countries were followed by Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and France, which together accounted for a further X%. Among the main exporting countries, Malaysia recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the exports figures.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average pacemaker export price amounted to $X per unit, increasing by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global export price peaked at $X per unit in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Ireland ($X per unit), while Malaysia ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Ireland, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Pacemaker Imports

Imports

Global pacemaker imports dropped to X units in 2021, with a decrease of -X% compared with the previous year's figure. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2009 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked at X units in 2010; however, from 2011 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, pacemaker imports declined slightly to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2009 with an increase of X% year-to-year. As a result, imports attained the peak of $X. from 2010 to 2021, the growth of global imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

Belgium (X units), Germany (X units), France (X units), the U.S. (X units) and the Netherlands (X units) represented roughly X% of total imports of pacemakers for stimulating heart muscles (excl. parts and accessories) in 2021. It was distantly followed by Japan (X units), generating a X% share of total imports. China (X units), Italy (X units), the UK (X units), Australia (X units), Ireland (X units), Switzerland (X units) and Spain (X units) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Belgium, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X), France ($X) and Belgium ($X) were the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global imports.

Belgium saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average pacemaker import price amounted to $X per unit, with an increase of X% against the previous year. Overall, the import price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global import price peaked at $X per unit in 2009; however, from 2010 to 2021, import prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per unit), while Switzerland ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Ireland, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

