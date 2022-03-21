New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246545/?utm_source=GNW

The global transmitting antennas market is expected to grow from $18.19 billion in 2021 to $20.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $35.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.



The transmitting antennas market consists of sales of transmitting antennas and related services that allow wireless communication between a group of devices and their related networks. Antennas transform electrical energy from the transmitter into electromagnetic energy and radiate into the surrounding atmosphere.



The main types of transmitting antennas are smart antenna, mini-strip antenna and others.A smart antenna is a type of digital antenna that has signal tracking or handling capabilities.



These antenna configurations are frequently used in signal processing, radar, and telecommunications. The various frequencies of transmitting antennas include HF, VHF and UHF that are used by aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunication and other end use industry.



North America was the largest region in the transmitting antennas market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the transmitting antennas market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising investment in autonomous vehicles increases the demand for antennas, driving the market.Autonomous vehicles are equipped with different sensing technologies such as cameras, light detection and ranging (LIDAR), laser-based sensors, global positioning systems, and radar transceivers to sense complex environments.



For instance, in February 2019, Amazon invested $700 million in Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer and $530 million in Aurora, an autonomous driving startup. Increased investments in autonomous vehicles fuels the growth of the transmitting antennas market.



The demand for low-cost antennas acts as a major restraint for the transmitting antennas market.Customers demand small size, low cost and high efficient antennas, which is a technical restraint for the manufacturers.



Size and cost of antennas are not interdependent and the size of the antenna affects the efficiency in the output.The demand for low-cost antennas burdens the companies to manufacture antennas with high efficiency for the same cost.



The increasing demand for low-cost transmitting antennas hampers the growth of the market.



Companies are manufacturing military antennas to cater to rising demand for a military antenna in military services.Military antennas are capable of providing better surveillance, accurate tracking, security concerns in the use of military aircraft, naval vessels, armored vehicles, aircraft, and others.



For instance, TACO, a Canada based company, manufactures muldipol military antennas, which specializes in ground-air-ground, air traffic control and associated vehicular and base communications applications. Requirement of enhanced features in a military antenna is gaining traction, contributing to the growth of the market.



In 2019, Antennas Direct, Inc., a USA based company acquired Mohu indoor antennas for an undisclosed amount. Acquisition of Mohu was aimed to strengthen Antennas Direct, Inc. in delivering TV antennas to the Over-The-Air market and providing customers with a range of cord-cutting options. Mohu, a USA based company specialized in paper-thin Leaf and Leaf Ultimate Indoor Antennas for high-definition television channels.



The countries covered in the transmitting antennas market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

