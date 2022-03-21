New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246544/?utm_source=GNW

The global switching equipment market is expected to grow from $38.58 billion in 2021 to $42.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $59.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The switching equipment market consists of sales of switching equipment and related services.Switching equipment refers to a device that opens and closes electric circuits in general.



These are used to build connections between nodes within a network.Information is shared on establishing of a connection between nodes.



The switching equipment industry includes establishments that manufacture switching equipment including circuit breakers, contactors, switch disconnectors and disconnectors.



The main applications of switching equipment are enterprise and industrial usage, telecommunication providers, servers and storage providers.A telecommunications provider provides telecommunications services or a combination of information and media services, content, entertainment, and application services over networks, utilizing network infrastructure as a rich, functional platform.



The equipment are used by small enterprises, medium enterprises, large enterprises of automotive, healthcare and telecommunication industry.



North America was the largest region in the switching equipment market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the popularity of IoT devices among the populace will led to a rise in the switching equipment market.IoT is becoming popular as a greater number of people are using smart devices and are mostly working on their errands, office work, communication, sending/receiving messages using smart devices thus overwriting the traditional way.



For instance, in 2021, Socomec, a Low Voltage (LV) Industrial Power Switching specialist based in France, has announced the release of New SIRCOVER with enhanced features in Manual Transfer Switches. All of these critical features are highlighted in the New SIRCOVER, which includes an Increased Terminal Clearance, with Enhanced Termination Capacity through Integrated Spreaders, that enables secure Aluminium termination, as well as Interphase barriers for added operations safety and an ergonomic Retrofit solution for the COS legacy range.



The installation process of network switches is complex as it involves high accuracy and a number of sub-processes, thus hindering the growth of switching equipment market during the historic period.Installing network switches is complex as these switches many functions such as allow connections to multiple devices, manage ports, manage VLAN security settings and others.



The degree of complexity is comparatively low when it comes to a small network in an enterprise or home.For large network enterprises, the installation process can take a long time to get completed.



For instance, in the telecom industry, for telecom network backhaul projects, the installation process can take more than a week to complete.



Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology is gaining importance in switching equipment market, thus emerging as a major trend for network switches.PoE switches are becoming common because they reduce clutter and can be added to both smart and managed switches.



PoE technology also has the ability to combine the networking and electrical power into one cable and provide data connection and electrical power to the powered devices.PoE installation can provide many benefits such as flexibility, reliability, and cost-efficient.



For instance, there is no need for the users to purchase and install additional electrical wires and outlets for PoE network switches and this saves installation and maintenance costs.



In July 2019, Ekinops, a France based leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators, acquired OTN-Switch (Optical Transport Network) platform from Padtec, an optical communications system manufacturer based in Brazil for €10 million. The acquisition is expected to allow Ekinops to strengthen its OTN technology business and meet the growing market demand for OTN solutions.



The countries covered in the switching equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

