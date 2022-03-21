USMJ 420 Outlook Includes CBD And Adult Use Marijuana Sales Growth

Dallas, Texas, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), with the annual 420 anniversary only one month away, today highlighted the company’s CBD and adult-use marijuana sales growth outlook.

“USMJ is ready to hit its stride this 420 [April 20, 2022] following the reorganization of PURA and PJET with USMJ becoming the cannabis sector focus,” said USMJ CEO Steven Rash. “We are excited for the annual upcoming 420 anniversary and optimistic this 420 will coincide with an overall bullish market revival.”

USMJ, Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) are all controlled by ACI Conglomerated. ACI, last year reorganized its operations across the three companies with USMJ becoming the central cannabis sector company.

USMJ recently relaunched the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage at the annual Arnold Sports Festival and now has plans to move into the adult-use marijuana market.

New York recently passed a new law to provide provisional marijuana cultivation licenses to existing hemp businesses. USMJ has confirmed its eligibility to apply for the new adult-use marijuana cultivation license recently passed into law in the State of New York.

USMJ has a subsidiary that has been growing hemp for CBD for the past four years. The subsidiary last week received an invitation from the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) to apply for the provisional adult-use cannabis license.

USMJ is founded on the core belief that cannabis makes people's lives better. Cannabis can fight disease, improve wellness and do so in an environmentally sustainable manner. North American Cannabis Holdings is dedicated to finding the best possible applications for cannabis to serve consumers. The Company operates USMJ.com and is dedicated to Ongoing Cannabis Consumer Product Development that it can incubate into Future Spin-offs.

USMJ has one spin-off and dividend issuance so far in its cannabis incubation operational history having issued shares of Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) to USMJ shareholders in the past. USMJ continues to work closely with PURA and recently acquired a CBD sports nutrition beverage product from PURA in a royalty agreement. The EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage acquired by USMJ is bottled by Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM).

