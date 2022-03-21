RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 21.3.2022

Helsinki, FINLAND



Rapala VMC CorporationStock Exchange Release21.3.2022
   
   
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 21.3.2022
   
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki  
   
Trade date 21.3.2022 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share RAP1V 
Amount 3,800Shares
Average price/ share 7,3305EUR
Total cost 27,855.90EUR
   
   
Company now holds a total of 121 235 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 21.3.2022 
   
   
On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Finland Plc  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   
For further information:  
Olli Aho  
Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540 
   
www.rapalavmc.com  



 

 

