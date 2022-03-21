Associa Hill Country To Host Seasonal Maintenance Webinar

Austin, TX, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country will host a free virtual training event to help current and prospective client board members strategically plan for their association’s upcoming maintenance needs. Associa OnCall supervisor Chad Radford will discuss seasonal preventative maintenance suggestions and share resources that are available to Associa clients to help them reach their goals.

Who: Associa Hill Country

What: One-Hour Zoom Webinar

When: March 24, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: RSVP by emailing Christiana Ennis (Christiana.ennis@associa.us) or Seberino Regalado (Seberino.regalado@associa.us).

