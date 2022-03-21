New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246541/?utm_source=GNW

The global bridges, gateways and routers market is expected to grow from $30.63 billion in 2021 to $33.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $42.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The bridges, gateways and routers market consists of sales of bridges, gateways and routers and related services by entities for networking purposes. Bridges, gateways and routers establishments produce the devices which are used for networking, allow data to flow from one discrete network to another, connect two different networks and sorts incoming data and distribute it to the correct destination.



The main connectivity types include bluetooth, Wi-Fi, zigbee, ethernet, cellular, other connectivity types. Bluetooth is a short-range wireless connectivity standard for transmitting data among fixed and mobile devices across short distances employing UHF radio waves in the ISM bands, ranging from 2.402 to 2.48 GHz, as well as for establishing personal area networks. The different applications include household, commercial, industry, and transportation. In transportation, routers are used to schedule the time and direction for traffic in public networks. The bridges, gateways and routers are used by indoor and outdoor end users.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The bridges, gateways and routers market are expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.Smart city technologies use information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order.



These technologies are enabled through Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS), Internet of Things (IoT), Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs), Cloud Computing, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).Efficient networking and communication protocol is required for the proper functioning of all these technologies and for these bridges, gateways and routers are involved.



Smart city technologies are integrated with electrical and electronic components, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market.According to Cities Today report, the number of smart city projects in 2020 grew by 14% from 2019 and expected to increase at a faster rate in 2023 and 2024.



The concept of smart cities is becoming more popular in developing nations too. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.



Routers are the easy target for the hackers and an increase in these types of activities can hinder the growth of the routers market in the forecast period.The telecommunication hardware industry is increasingly targeted by hackers, so exposing various security issues.



Hackers either disrupt, intercept or deny communications.Despite various measures taken by the companies, data theft still remains a main concern.



For instance, in 2019, researchers from Red Balloon, a security firm, discovered a remote attack method used by the hackers to target Cisco’s 1001-X series router and hack all the data and commands sent through that particular device. Issues with cybersecurity thereby restrain the growth of the market.



In 2020, a leader in radio frequency, analog and mixed signal integrated circuits, MaxLinear Inc., acquired Intel Corporation’s Home Gateway Platform Division for $150 million. The acquisition will enable MaxLinear to enhance its existing portfolio and bring innovation in connectivity. Intel Corporation is a large provider of home gateway products and services.



The countries covered in the bridges, gateways and routers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

