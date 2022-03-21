New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246540/?utm_source=GNW

, Mimosa Networks Inc, Ericsson, Cohere Technologies Inc., Arqiva, Cellular South Inc., Hrvatski Telekom, Orange S.A., Telefonica S.A., Telus Corporation, United States Cellular Corporation, Vodafone, Inseego and CableFree.



The global 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to grow from $1642.62 million in 2021 to $3074.07 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $38173.20 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 87.1%.



The 5G fixed wireless access market consist of sales of 5G fixed wireless access hardware and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that have the potential to provide service bandwidth capacity on the level with fiber optics. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) enables network providers to provide ultra-high-speed connectivity to suburban and rural areas, serving home and business installations where laying and maintaining fiber is prohibitively costly.



The main types of 5G fixed wireless access are hardware and services. Hardware refers to physical parts that enable fixed wireless access such as mobile phones and devices that have MIMO antenna technology built into the device for the mmWave frequencies. 5G small cell networks and RAN towers are the most important hardware elements of 5G technology infrastructure. The different demographies include urban, semi-urban and rural. It is implemented in various verticles such as residential, commercial, industrial and government.



North America was the largest region in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2021.Europe was the second largest market in 5G fixed wireless access market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of 5G networks is expected to fuel the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market in the coming years. 5G is the fifth generation of mobile data technology designed to significantly improve wireless network speed and flexibility. With the introduction of 5G, mobile technology can meet the demands of fixed-line networks and price ranges. According to Future Networks, a UK-based telecommunications company 5G will account for 1.2 billion connections by the end of 2025. Moreover, according to vXchnge, a US-based company that offers data centers and colocation services, 5G networks will cover 40% of the world and handle 25% of all mobile traffic data by 2024. Therefore, the increasing adoption of 5G networks drives the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access.



Technological innovations are shaping the 5G fixed wireless access market.Major companies operating in the 5G fixed wireless access sector is focused on developing technological solutions for 5G fixed wireless access.



For instance, in February 2020, Huawei, a China-based telecommunications equipment company launched LampSite EE based on Huawei’s 5G technology.LampSite EE is the business version of 5G LampSite for industrial scenarios.



The version is an update from Huawei’s pioneer LampSite 5G indoor radio connectivity solution, and it is geared toward smart manufacturing, smart hospitals, smart transportation, and smart warehouses, among other industries.



In October 2019, Liberty Latin America (LLA), a US-based telecommunications company acquired AT&T Inc.’s (AT&T) wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $1.95 billion on a cash- and debt-free basis. This acquisition expands Liberty Latin America’s product portfolio with the leading post-paid mobile network, adds predominantly subscription-based business, increases distribution channels on the island, increases B2B presence and materially increases US dollar revenue weighting at LLA. AT&T is a US-based telecommunications company that offers 5G fixed wireless access.



The countries covered in the 5G fixed wireless access market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

