Fiber Optic Connectors Global Market Report 2022

The global fiber optic connector market is expected to grow from $4.53 billion in 2021 to $4.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $6.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.



The fiber optic connectors market consists of sales of fiber optic connectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which are high-speed connectors used for public telecommunication networks and wiring installations.A fiber optic connector is a flexible device that can connect and disconnect fiber optic cable quickly.



The main products of fiber optic connectors are SC (standard connectors), LC (lucent connectors), FC (ferrule connector), ST (straight tip), MTP/MPO (multiple-fiber push-on/pull-off), MXC connector and others.ST connectors are optical fibre connectors that terminate the end of an optical fibre cable and allow for faster connection and disconnection.



The various cables used are simplex, duplex, multi-fiber for telecommunication, inter/intra building, community antenna television, datacenter, high-density interconnection, security systems and other applications.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fiber optic connectors market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The number of people using smart devices and smartphones and commercialization of 4G LTE and 5G network platforms is rapidly increasing, which will drive the growth of the global fiber optic connectors market. For instance, in January 2020, the numbers of smartphone users in the world were 3.50 billion, accounting for 45.12% of the world’s population. According to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), 5G subscriptions were 17.73 million by the end of 2019, and 4G base were at 5.27 billion. Smart devices are the everyday gadgets, which are made intelligent with advanced computing, including AI and machine learning, and networked to form the internet of things (IoT) that require the internet. The increased use of smart devices and commercialization of 4G LTE and 5G network platforms increased the demand for the fiber optic connectors market.



The high installation costs of fiber optic connectors have always been a major challenge in the fiber optic connectors market.The factors impacting fiber-optic internet installation prices are sufficient to power, service provider companies, telecommunication closets space.



For instance, the installation cost of fiber optic cable installation would be $15,000 to $30,000 for a house with 100 to 200 drops. The high costs for the installation of fiber optic connectors are limiting the growth of the fiber optic connectors market.



The innovation of 180-micron fiber cable is shaping the fiber optic connectors market.In April 2020, Prysmian Group announced the world’s first 180µm fiber cable for FTTx and 5G networks.



Prysmian combines the two technologies to start its sirocco extreme microduct cable with 288 fibers in a diameter of 6.5mm, providing diameter and fiber density for a blown microduct cable of 288 fibers. With a fiber thickness of 8.7 fibers per mm2, it is possible to install the cable into an 8mm ID duct where before it was only possible to install up to 192 fibers. This makes it feasible to install more fibers into full duct space and allows the use of smaller ducts for new installations, rising in cheaper installation costs and the use of less raw materials.



In December 2021, Samtec., a US-based electronic interconnect company acquired Ultra Communications, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will strengthen and expand Samtec’s fibre optic product offering for mil/aero and harsh environment application. Ultra Communications, Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of high-speed digital and RF fiber optic components.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

