3G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022

The global 3G infrastructure equipment market is expected to grow from $30.08 billion in 2021 to $32.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $39.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The 3G infrastructure equipment market consists of the revenue generated by the sales of 3G infrastructure equipment by the company’s manufacturing the 3G infrastructure equipment. The 3G infrastructure equipment include switching equipment, transmission equipment, signaling equipment, private branch exchange phone system equipment, enterprise networking equipment, central office switching hardware, LAN modems, multi-user modems, and other data communications hardware such as bridges, routers, gateways, mobile devices and base stations.



The main types of 3G Infrastructure equipment are wireless infrastructure and wired infrastructure.The integration of technology, software, support, security measures, and devices for the management and delivery of wireless communications is known as wireless infrastructure.



The various products used include public switching equipment, analog equipment, digital equipment, transmission equipment, transmission lines, base transceiver stations, multiplexers, communication satellites and others by consumer electronics, BFSI, defense, media and other end users.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing number of mobile and wireless devices worldwide contributed to the growth of 3G infrastructure equipment market. The smartphone users was around 3.5 billion, making 45.04% of the world’s population in 2020. The total number of phone users, including smart and feature phones, reached 4.78 billion making 61.51% of world’s population in 2020. According to the IoT analytics research data, 22.2 billion devices worldwide were connected via WLAN worldwide by 2021. Increased usage of mobiles and dependence on internet therefore resulted in growing number of mobile and wireless devices worldwide driving the 3G infrastructure Equipment market.



Growing demand for private LTE networks and deployment of 4G and 5G networks is hampering the growth of 3G infrastructure equipment.Government and modern business entities are inclined towards Private LTE and 5G networks to transform operations, increase automation and efficiency to deliver new services to their users.



Private wireless LTE is enabling these transformations to take place even in dynamic, remote or highly secure environments while improved density, greater capacity is achieved by 5G networks.The deployment of private mobile networks based on LTE or 5G provides security and data control, improved access to services, improved quality of service, integration with wider public etc.



Public safety applications will hold around 35% of the private LTE market share by 2024 as the rising number of public safety agencies shifting to private LTE networks for combating the demand for bandwidth-intensive applications according to global market insights.



Airline companies are increasingly implementing Inflight connectivity as the consumers are choosing airlines based on internet speed and data usage charges.The ability to use smartphone during flight travel is among the top three considerations people have when choosing an airline as per research.



Inflight connectivity help create an enjoyable inflight experience for passengers by providing entertainment along with airlines having the opportunity to reinvent inflight ecommerce and Inflight advertisement and promotion.For instance, in March 2020, the central government in India permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers.



Increasing competition between airlines for providing satisfaction to their customers is driving the trend.



In September 2020, Manevir, an American telecom software company acquired ip.access for an undisclosed amount. Mavenir’s radio and RAN portfolio will become a unified Multi-G single RAN approach based on Open RAN principles across 2G to 5G as a result of the acquisition. ip.access is an UK-based small cell provider specializing in 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G-ready solutions.



The countries covered in the 3G infrastructure equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

