New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246535/?utm_source=GNW

,, Altran Technologies, SA,, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.,, Ciena Corporation,, Lumentum, Acacia Comms, Ciena, Ericsson, Finisar, Juniper Networks and Infinera.



The global 4G infrastructure equipment market is expected grow from $54.33 billion in 2021 to $58.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $76.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The 4G infrastructure equipment market consists of sales of 4G infrastructure equipment which produces technologies and services that are used to facilitate people’s communication by increasing network capacity and faster data transmission rates. The sales consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of 4G infrastructure equipment such as macrocell, small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) and others.



The main types of 4G infrastructure equipment are small cell; macro cell; distributed antenna system (DAS) and others.A Distributed Antenna System (DAS) employs multiple antennas rather than a single antenna to provide wireless coverage to the same area while using less total power and increasing reliability.



The various product available are time division (TD) LTE; frequency-division duplexing LTE; LTE A that are used for logistics, e-commerce, virtual presence, crisis management, tele medicine and geo processing and others applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the 4G infrastructure equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the 4G infrastructure equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Significant growth of network traffic is one of the major drivers for the growth of the 4G infrastructure equipment market.Network traffic is the amount of data that moves across the internet at any given time.



The exponential rise in the number of internet users, which is nearly 57% of the global population coupled with the increase in smartphones and mobile devices (4.68 billion users) lead to network traffic growth. The global number of internet users is expected to reach 4.8 billion people by 2022, and this in turn will result in rise in network traffic. As per the statistics provided by Cisco Visual Networking Index (VNI), the global IP traffic will reached an annual run rate of 2.3 Zettabytes in 2020. The emergence of new social media platforms and applications such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is also expected to drive the rise in network traffic in the forecast period. To accommodate such huge network traffic and deliver strong network bandwidth, telecom operators are expanding their 4G infrastructure equipment, which is expected to drive the 4G infrastructure equipment market in the forecast period.



The high cost involved in the deployment of distributed antenna systems (DAS) is expected to hamper the growth of the 4G infrastructure equipment market.According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the statistical arm of CDC, the number of Americans replacing landlines with wireless phones is increasing.



In 2019, only 42% of Americans had landline phones as most of the people have switched from landline to cellular mobiles.This shows the increasing dependence on cellular connectivity and the demand for DAS as a solution for infrastructure-intensive cellular connectivity.



However, the installation process of DAS is complex and expensive.DAS system requires investment of time, infrastructure, and capital.



The cost ranges from $2 to $10 per sq. ft. of coverage. For example, if the size of a building is 100,000 sq. feet, installing an active DAS will cost from $500,000 to $1 million. This includes the cost of specialized equipment, installation, and cabling, and it can take several months to a year to install. The deployment of DAS in the major projects also involves intensive Radio-frequency (RF) engineering and Radio-frequency (RF) testing, that includes additional costs. The cost varies with the frequency range, whether it is very high frequency (VHF), ultrahigh-frequency (UHF), or 700–800 MHz for public safety. Therefore, high cost involved in DAS deployment is hampering the growth of 4G infrastructure equipment market.



A digital distributed antenna system (DAS) is a network of antennas connected to a common source.DAS uses advanced digital signal processing to improve voice and data connectivity for end users.



It can be used indoors or outdoors and can be used to provide wireless coverage in hotels, subways, airports, hospitals, businesses, roadway tunnels etc.The wireless, and advanced signal processing features have enabled the use of DAS as a reliable public safety radio communication service operation system.



However, improving public safety coverage indoors is a long-standing challenge.Therefore, specialized in-building infrastructure is required to allow the two-way or trunked radio systems.



Thus, Digital DAS is expected to enhance the growth of 4G infrastructure equipment market.



In April 2019, Smartfren Telecom, a leading telecom service provider in Indonesia, partnered with ZTE Corporation for the expansion of 4G network.This partnership helped the company to offer an enhanced telecom network infrastructure in Indonesia.



The improved coverage of 4G LTE network is playing a key role in market.



The countries covered in the 4G infrastructure equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246535/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________