Skot & Bell Publishing, Inc. Announces Harasshole, Detailing Allegations of Sexual Harassment at United Way

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skot & Bell Publishing, Inc. announced the publication of Harasshole, by Lisa Bowman, former Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at United Way Worldwide. The first-person account details Lisa’s climb up the corporate ladder, personal experience working in a toxic work environment, and culminates with her termination and allegations of retaliation for reporting sexual harassment.



Harasshole depicts the experience of what countless women and men continue to endure in the workplace, while remaining silent for fear of retaliation. Throughout the book, Lisa describes her ongoing battle for justice, tips on how to navigate this type of situation, and personal insights into what organizations must do to prevent and address instances of sexual harassment. Harasshole includes a foreword by women’s rights advocate Gretchen Carlson, one of the most public faces of the #MeToo movement.

“Our primary goal in telling this story is to support other women who are in the same situation as Lisa was. It was critical to ensure Lisa’s voice was heard and hopefully this is a wake-up call for organizations everywhere to invoke positive change,” explained Cigdem Knebel, a Partner at Skot & Bell Publishing, Inc.

Harasshole is available for purchase on Amazon starting March 21, 2022.

Lisa Bowman is a marketing executive with twenty years of experience. She has held senior roles with global brands including United Way, and UPS, where she was also an executive in The UPS Foundation. Lisa is currently the Chief Mojo Officer of Marketing Mojo and speaks publicly on sexual harassment prevention in the workplace. For more information, visit www.Harasshole.com.

About Skot & Bell Publishing, Inc.



Skot & Bell Publishing, Inc. is a privately held, full service, hybrid publishing company offering industry-best writing, editorial, and design services. Skot & Bell offers unique, custom publishing options for today’s authors, in an ever-changing publishing landscape.

Skot & Bell Publishing, Inc.

www.Skotbell.com

Valley Forge, PA

