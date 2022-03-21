CORRECTION - Moviecoin set to transform Movie Financing on Blockchain

New York, NY , March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on January 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM ET by Moviecoin please note that information stating that Moviecoin had film projects with Russel Crow and Mel Gibson was incorrect and that information should not have appeared in the release. The corrected release follows:

Moviecoin.com brings movie funding and decentralized finance (defi) to both independent movie-makers and larger budget movies. Moviecoin.com will allow any budding movie producer, director, or writer to finance their own script and movie. Moviecoin.com is decentralizing and democratizing the world of movie finance, giving movie makers and consumers more control.

Moviecoin.com offers people the chance to become early investors and holders of the MOVIE token. Selling 5% of their available coins (5m MOVIE tokens) on Uniswap soon.

See their roadmap here as well as their tokenomics, whitepaper and litepaper.

MOVIE token holders will be able to invest in films on Moviecoin.com, owning a profit share of the movie they choose to support. Moviecoin.com will also offer NFT’s on Opensea and Rarible representing a profit-share of the movie they are from. These NFT’s will consist of BTS shots, props and memorabilia from the movies. Moviecoin.com is part of a growing trend of NFT’s with actual utility. Moviecoin.com will also offer props from the financed movies attached to special NFT’s, giving investors the opportunity to own movie memorabilia IRL. Imagine owning Rocky Balboas gloves and the digital NFT version of them too!

In an industry first, Moviecoin has developed a revolutionary three-dimensional primary, secondary and utility-based NFT marketplace. Not only will movie funders and movie makers benefit from the secondary sales of the NFT’s, but when you buy a Moviecoin.com NFT, you are also buying an unlimited profit-share of the movie forever. In a groundbreaking move Moviecoin will be selling actual frames from the movies as NFT’s so you can personally own a part of the movie.

Moviecoin.com is built on the Ethereum blockchain allowing easy integration in to an already

established NFT and token marketplace. Moviecoin.com is fully audited and being built out of London by an experienced, fully doxxed team.

DEX launch on the 10th January 2022. Find out more on moviecoin.com

WEBSITE DISCORD TELEGRAM WHITEPAPER TOKENOMICS

Newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com