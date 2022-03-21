New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246529/?utm_source=GNW

, Bosch Security Systems, Tyco International Limited, Spectrex, Inc., Johnson Controls, General Monitors, Inc., Fire Suppression Limited, Schrack Seconet AG, Napco security technologies and VFP Fire Systems.



The global fire detection equipment market is expected to grow from $6.78 billion in 2021 to $7.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%.



The fire detection equipment market consists of sales of fire detection equipment used to warn people when the presence of fire is detected.Fire detection equipment reduces the damage caused by fire by generating warning signals (including audio or visual signals) in case of fire.



Detection of fire is done by detecting the smoke, heat or flames. However, this equipment does not intervene in the fire suppression.



The main product types of fire detection equipment are flame detectors, smoke detectors, and heat detectors.A heat detector is an alarm designed to detect an increase in air temperature caused by flames.



The various connectivities of fire detection equipment are wired, and wireless. The industries using this equipment are banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), hospitality and travel, healthcare, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, retail, mining, oil and gas, and others.



North America was the largest region in the fire detection equipment market in 2021.Asia pacific was the second largest region in the fire detection equipment market.



Stringent government regulations and mandates on fire detection measures contribute to the fire detection equipment market’s growth.Globally, different government agencies have implemented various laws regarding the installation of fire safety equipment in organizations to ensure employees’ safety.



For instance, the U.S government in accordance with the 15 U.S. Code 2227 mandates the installation of fire safety systems with appropriate warning signals in federally assisted buildings. The increased need to ensure safety by the government agencies has increased the demand for the fire detection equipment market.



High installation and maintenance cost negatively impact the sales of fire detection equipment.The initial investment in installing a fire detection system include the cost of equipment, installation, and subscription of security monitoring services.



Wireless fire detection systems may not give appropriate results if their batteries are left unchanged.Similarly, wired fire detection systems require a constant power supply.



In addition to that, along with maintenance cost makes the use of fire detection systems an expensive affair. Thus, hampering the fire detection equipment market’s growth.



The entities involved in the fire detection equipment market are using Infrared technology to reduce the false alarms from these systems and, at the same time, shorten the time it takes alarms to detect actual fires.The use of Infrared technology increases the fire detection capabilities of a detector even in the dusty atmosphere.



For instance, MSA Safety Incorporated, a U.S based company involved in the making sophisticated safety products launched an FL4000H multi-spectrum IR flame detector that uses multi-spectrum IR (Infrared) to detect the flames 210 feet away and also monitors false alarms. The device employs flame recognition technology to confirm fire by analyzing near IR radiation thus producing more effective, reliable results.



In December 2020, Marmic Fire & Safety Co. acquired Total Fire & Safety (TFS), a provider of protection and alarm monitoring companies in the Chicago metropolitan area. This acquisition will allow Marmic to now serve customers in the Chicago metropolitan area and surrounding regions, further establishing Marmic’s position in the fire safety industry. In addition to this, this acquisition allows TFS to enhance its offering of services with Marmic’s full-suite of capabilities.



The countries covered in the fire detection equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

