The Dickey Foundation Makes Donation to Newark Police Department

NEWARK, Ohio, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation – the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – is dedicated to being an active member of the communities it serves.

On Wednesday, March 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Newark Police Headquarters (39 S. Fourth St., Newark, Ohio 43055), the Dickey Foundation will present a grant of $7,500 to help the Newark Police Department obtain a tactical robot that will keep its first responders safe during high-risk situations such as hostage rescues, armed and barricaded subjects, suspicious items and more.

In 2021, more than 70% of the Newark Police Department’s callouts involved a barricade or wanted person. With this new technology, the department will be able to safely communicate with individuals and transport mission-critical equipment.

“The Dickey Foundation is proud to give back to those in our local communities who put their lives at risk every day for our protection,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We hope the Foundation donation helps inspire others to give and help support the police officers in their communities.”

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About The Dickey Foundation

The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, supports first responders in communities across the United States. The foundation provides safety equipment such as protective armor, firefighting suits, rescue gear and overall support for local first responders. Although its reach is national, the efforts are extremely local and dedicated to the first responders who put their lives on the line every day while serving our communities.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment