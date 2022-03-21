New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246522/?utm_source=GNW

The global carbon footprint management market is expected to grow from $8.63 billion in 2021 to $9.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $12.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The carbon footprint management market consists of sales of carbon footprint management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use the software to track the carbon footprint of an organization.A carbon footprint management system is a technological solution for measuring the impact of human activity on the environment expressed as a carbon dioxide equivalent.



This tool allows organizations to identify opportunities for reducing material, water, waste, and energy use, thus reducing the carbon footprint of the company.



The main types of components in carbon footprint management are solutions and services.The services provided by carbon footprint management include consulting, integration and deployment, support and maintenance, and system integration.



The different modes of deployment include on-premise, cloud and are implemented in various verticals such as manufacturing, IT and telecom, residential and commercial buildings, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, others.



North America was the largest region in the carbon footprint management market in 2021.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The introduction of various carbon emission policies by governments in carbon footprint management is expected to propel the growth of the carbon footprint management market during forecast period.Governments across the world have taken various initiatives to reduce carbon footprint and pollution.



For instance, in May 2021, the German government set new targets to reduce its carbon footprint.Under the new targets, Germany will aim for a 65%, 88%, and nearly 0% net carbon emission by 2030, 2040, and 2045 respectively.



As a result, organizations have been instructed by governments to follow the norms and regulations. The adherence requirements for reducing carbon footprint would result in a growth in the demand for carbon footprint management systems as it assists organizations in identifying avenues for reducing their carbon footprint.



The rising focus on enterprise sustainability among organizations is a key trend gaining popularity in the carbon emission management market.Major companies operating in the carbon emission management sector are focused on launching new products to meet the rising market demand for regulating their carbon emission.



For instance, in June 2021, a France-based information technology services and consulting company, Capgemini, launched “Sustainable IT”, an offering designed to assist IT companies in reducing their carbon footprint. The new offering is meant to support clients on their sustainability journey through its technical expertise, customized approach, and strong partner ecosystem using Capgemini’s global sustainability offering framework.



In October 2020, Radicle Group Inc., a carbon reduction solutions company based in Canada acquired Climate Smart Businesses Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Radicle Group aims to better address the needs of clients seeking to calculate emissions and then manage a carbon strategy to strengthen their business. Climate Smart Businesses is a Canada-based company that provides carbon footprint management services.



The countries covered in the carbon footprint management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

