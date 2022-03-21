Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons Open New Website

London, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons, a dental office in London, UK, is happy to announce that they have opened their new website. With this new website, they expect that it will be easier for site visitors to find what they are looking for. For instance, the location of the dental practice, which is strategically situated in Central London, right next to the British Museum. This means they are easily accessible from Camden, Islington, the City of Westminster, the City of London, Southwark, Hackney, Wandsworth, and Lambeth.

The new website contains extensive explanatory videos that can be accessed on their treatment pages. The site also features a knowledge base that contains various dental terms. These dental terms are arranged in alphabetical order, and when a particular term is clicked, it will bring the site visitor to the page that provides information regarding that term. For instance, clicking on “abscessed tooth” allows the site visitor to know that the abscessed tooth, which is also known as a dental abscess, dentoalveolar abscess, tooth abscess or root abscess, is a collection of pus in a particular area in the tooth. It can be caused by broken teeth, tooth decay, or extensive periodontal disease.

The services offered by Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons can be subdivided into four categories as clearly indicated on the new website. These are: General Dentistry, Orthodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, and Tooth Replacement. Clients have praised the dental practice because of the kind of experience they had. For instance, one patient said, “I’m actually one of the persons that are really afraid of a dentist but the way you guys make me feel comfortable so I was like okay let’s go for it.”

General dentistry includes a wide range of treatment and fundamental procedures with the goal of protecting and maintaining good oral health. The treatments are designed to keep the gums, teeth, and mouth healthy and pain-free. These procedures are typically affordable and not time-consuming. These treatments are the most important when it comes to having the best oral hygiene.

Orthodontics are a branch of medicine, rather than aesthetics. This is because straight teeth are easier to clean and care for, unlike crooked teeth. Also, decreasing the gaps and crevices between teeth will reduce the possibility of stuck food, the buildup of plaque, and the growth of bacteria. Having the right tooth alignment also leads to a cleaner, healthier, and happier smile.

Cosmetic dentistry or aesthetic dentistry has to do with the appearance of the teeth, although it also comes with health benefits. First and foremost, this has to do with how the smile of the patient looks. Procedures included in this category are tooth whitening sessions and hygiene sessions, tooth veneers, and root planning and scaling. Cosmetic dental procedures can be done by a dentist or a dental hygienist and they can be completed in 15 minutes to an hour and a half, except that dental veneers will require several visits.

Tooth replacement is needed for patient with missing teeth. Some will need oral surgery but some will just require fitting and dental prostheses. However, dental implants provide the only way to replace all parts of the missing teeth. To prevent tooth loss, many other techniques for tooth replacement are available, and all of them will bring back the original appearance and function of a complete set of teeth.

Founded in 2007, Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons has the goal of providing the highest quality of dental care at an affordable price. They are a universal clinic providing dental implants, orthodontics, aesthetic dentistry, and conservative dentistry. They have focused their efforts on securing the oral health of their patients while making the entire experience as pleasant as possible. They also strive to make their services accessible to everyone, which is why they are offering special deals for families and companies in the area.

Those who are interested in learning more about the various services offered by Forest & Ray - Dentists, Orthodontists, Implant Surgeons can check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email. It is important to note that with their new website, online booking is possible. Aside from the phone or email, they can also be contacted via: Whatsapp, Twitter, Instagram, Messenger, and website chat. And it is important to note that they have international staff, such as Italian, Polish, Hungarian, Russian, Spanish, and Greek speaking dentists.

