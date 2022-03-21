MetaWeb3 Announces a Future Launchpad for the Cryptocurrency Community

New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MetaWeb 3 team is pleased to announce the development of a future Launchpad that will bridge the gap between various stakeholders in the cryptocurrency community.





The team explained that its project is “a future Launchpad that aims to bridge between investors, companies, developers, marketers and Web3, Metaverse, P2E games, Dapps, Audits, KYC, and NFTs.”

MetaWeb3 reportedly offers a wide range of crypto-related services such as:

NFTs

Metaverse

Web3 & Dapp

Audit & KYC

P2E Games

Graphics

Marketing

Development

MetaWeb3 Objective

MetaWeb3’s objective is to help companies from different sectors and projects access the Web3 world and leverage its features and functions to take their businesses to the next level.

$WEB3 Token

The $WEB3 token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network with a total supply of 100 million tokens. The token offers investors a chance to invest in the cryptocurrency and blockchain future by investing in the blockchain-based project. As a MetaWeb3 token user, it automatically gives the users combination of investing in wide range of technologies such as Metaverse, NFT, and Web3.0.

Tokenomics

Name: MetaWeb3.

Symbol: $WEB3.

Supply: 100,000,000.

Each buy/sell transaction attracts a total tax of 6%. 5% of the tax goes to the team, developers, and the project while the other 1% is dedicated to the Liquidity pool to ensure that the token’s price keeps dropping, making a new all-time low.

Presale/Fair Launch

The team has completed plans to launch its Fair Launch on PinkSale website, one of the world’s most trusted Launchpad.

Fair Launch of $WEB3

The team has earmarked 80% to the Fair Launch. Presale and Liquidity will take 50% and 30% respectively.

The other 20% goes to team and partnerships as vested.

Features

Tax fee is limited to 6%

Owners are restricted from increasing the tax fees more than 6%.

Owners can’t set maximum amount

MetaWeb3 team allows traders to trade freely without controlling the volume of tokens they are allowed to buy or sell.

Owners can’t pause trading

Traders aren’t allowed to pause trading. This allows investors to understand what they can do with their tokens whenever they want.

Owners can’t mint tokens

The token has a cap of 100,000,000 supply. Owners can’t mint tokens and thereby increase the value because it is fixed.

Maximum wallet amount

Investors aren’t allowed to purchase and hold more than 2.5% of the entire supply. Hence, you can’t buy more than 2,500,000 tokens. This is to prevent whales from taking over the token and give every interested investor a chance to see their dream come true.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metaweb300

Telegram: https://t.me/MetaWeb300