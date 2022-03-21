Statement from The Light of the World regarding the recent motion filed with the Superior Court of Los Angeles in the case of the Apostle of Jesus Christ Naasón Joaquín García

English Spanish

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are shocked by the facts in the recent motion filed by defense attorney Alan Jackson on March 15 in the case regarding the Apostle of Jesus Christ Naasón Joaquín García. The motion states that the California Attorney General’s Office fabricated incriminating evidence, created reports based on that fabricated false evidence, and deleted and concealed exculpatory evidence.



Since the beginning of this case, we have heard the allegations published in various media outlets. The 211-page motion filed by the defense reveals that the accusations put forth by the prosecution were obtained through fabricated, edited, manipulated, and altered evidence, deliberately omitting evidence that was clearly exculpatory. Their purpose has been to detain the Apostle Naasón Joaquin Garcia unjustly.

We continue to pray for and trust in the judicial system of the United States, knowing that it guarantees the constitutional rights of all individuals, including the guarantee of due process. These basic rights have not been granted to the Apostle Naasón Joaquín García. As of today, the Apostle has been detained for almost three years without attainable bail.

Considering the evidence set forth in the motion filed, it is clear that his rights have been unjustly violated and all charges against the Apostle should be dismissed, and he should be released immediately.

About The Light of the World

The Light of the World (La Luz del Mundo) is a welcoming and inclusive faith, whose teachings are based on Christian principles rooted in the Holy Bible and practiced worldwide. The Light of the World faith teaches its members to spread kindness, respect, and love for all in the spirit of Christian fellowship and believes in unwavering faithfulness to God and service to mankind. The Light of the World is comprised of countless congregations across five continents. To learn more, please visit: www.tlotw.org.