Proactive news headlines including Boeing, Aftermath Silver, Dalrada, Belmont Resources, Pathfinder Ventures, Power REIT and Greatland Gold

New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Boeing 737 crashes in China with 132 people on board click here
- Berkshire Hathaway snaps up insurer for US$11.6bn cash click here
- Belmont Resources says poised for diamond drill program at Greenwood camp asset; announces Marquee Resources investment click here
- Globex Mining beefs up its royalty interests in Quebec click here
- Aftermath Silver updates on progress at its Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project in southern Peru click here
- Dalrada appoints William Probst as vice president of energy management for Dalrada Energy Services click here
- Gevo says oneworld Alliance members plan to purchase up to 200M gallons annually of its sustainable aviation fuel click here
- Australis Capital says AUDACIOUS opens its first medical cannabis clinic in Thailand click here
- Magna Mining commissions second drill rig at Shakespeare Nickel project in Ontario click here
- Pathfinder Ventures updates on Black Sheep Income Corp deal; notes Penticton storage site at full capacity click here
- DGTL Holdings makes senior appointments after merger with Engagement Labs click here
- Power REIT says to fund additional capital improvements to greenhouse cultivation property in Maine click here
- Thesis Gold uncovers new south zone at Thesis II zone at Ranch project, British Columbia click here
- Wellbeing Digital Sciences says its KGK Science subsidiary engaged by Lophos Pharmaceuticals for novel peyote study click here
- Belmont Resources receives regulatory approval to close a private placement of $522,900 click here
- Codebase Ventures rebrands as Cypher Metaverse to better represent its updated investment thesis click here
- Argentina Lithium & Energy kicks off geophysics program its Rincon West project in Argentina click here
- Greatland Gold interims highlight further progress at huge Havieron project click here
- Canaccord Genuity and Stifel GMP forecast strong revenue growth for Canadian healthcare firm CareRx click here
- Lion Copper and Gold inks option deal with Rio Tinto to advance Lion’s copper assets in Nevada click here
- Los Andes Copper announces plan to temporarily suspend drilling at Minera Vizcachitas project in Chile click here
- Zacks Small-Cap Research starts covering ION Energy with $0.48 per share target as lithium market remains strong click here
