The Good Clinic Offers Free Sports and Camp Physicals

Ages 12 and older may get a complimentary pre-participation physical evaluation (PPE) through the end of April



Minneapolis, MN, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Good Clinic™ is now offering free sports and camp physicals at their locations throughout the Twin Cities metro area through April 30, 2022.

With summer sports and camp season quickly approaching, The Good Clinic is supporting families by providing sports and camp physicals to clients ages 12 and older. The 20–30-minute appointments are available at all six Twin Cities locations: Eagan, Northeast Minneapolis, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park, St. Paul, and Maple Grove. At the end of the visit, the nurse practitioner will complete any medical forms required and will review the results with parents and their child.

The pre-participation physical evaluation (PPE) determines whether youth can safely engage in various sports or activities. The exam is required every three years by the state of Minnesota for youth to attend summer camp or compete in interscholastic sports. In some cases, schools may require an annual exam.

“Adolescents need healthy bodies to participate safely, and the exams will look for any medical issues that may harm them while engaging in physical activity,” said The Good Clinic president, Brad Case. “We hope that these free sports physicals can help make spring sports and summer camp more accessible to families.”

The Good Clinic is a leading operator of primary care clinics that combine technology with relationship-driven, personalized healthcare services. Founded in Minnesota in 2020, The Good Clinic intends to launch a network of tech-forward clinics in easily accessible locations, with nurse practitioners operating as the primary healthcare provider on site.

To book an appointment for a sports physical, visit www.thegoodclinic.com.

About The Good Clinic™:

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco, Inc. (www.mitescoinc.com), The Good Clinic, LLC is a tech-forward, whole-person primary care practice that co-partners with clients ages 12 and older. Staffed by experienced nurse practitioners focused on preventive care, The Good Clinic™ offers clients wellness care, routine medical care, chronic condition management, and acute care services with both in-person and virtual care options. Founded in 2020 and operating 6 Minnesota clinics with plans to expand nationwide, the executive team includes the key clinical and operational professionals who brought MinuteClinic to scale. Learn more at thegoodclinic.com.

