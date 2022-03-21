American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at Annual APPAM Research Conference

Arlington, Va., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the annual Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management (APPAM) research conference, being held March 27-29, at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas. AIR experts will contribute to 15 live sessions—a hybrid of in-person and virtual presentations—on a variety of conference topics including health, education, employment and training programs, and poverty and income policy.
APPAM is an organization dedicated to improving public policy and management by fostering excellence in research, analysis, and education. On Monday, March 28, AIR will co-sponsor the Equity & Inclusion Fellowship Luncheon with other behavioral sciences organizations, including Abt Associates, Mathematica, Westat, RTI International, RAND Corporation and The Urban Institute. The invitation-only event will honor APPAM’s 2020 and 2021 student and young professional fellows.
This is APPAM’s 43rd annual Fall Research Conference, and the theme for this year is “The Power of Inclusion: Incorporating Diverse Voices in Public Policy Analysis and Management.”
Sessions featuring AIR presentations are listed below, and can be found on the APPAM conference website, using the online searchable program. (Note: All times below are Central Daylight Time.)
Sunday, March 27
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. CDT
Panel: The Effects of COVID-19 on Student Learning, Instruction, and Education Research
AIR Discussant: Drew Atchison
Location: Room 301
- Paper: The Differential Impacts of COVID-19 on Student Learning Trajectories
AIR Presenters/Authors: Drew Atchison and Kerstin Le Floch
- Paper: Accounting for Missing Data and Differential History Threats: Comparative Interrupted Time Series in the Time of COVID-19
AIR Presenters/Authors: Andrew P. Swanlund and Ryan T. Williams
Panel: Education and Labor Market Participation
AIR Discussant: Megan Austin
Location: Room Lone Star H
Panel: Effects of Teacher Pensions on Teachers’ Knowledge and Labor Market Decisions
AIR Discussant: Roddy Theobald
Location: Room 209
- Paper: Should I Stay or Should I Go Now? An Analysis of Pension Structure and Retirement Timing
AIR Author: Kristian Holden
10:15 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. CDT
Panel: The Role of Teacher Education in the Recruitment, Employment, and Retention of Teachers
Location: Room 211
- Paper: Clinical Placements and Teacher Candidates Transitions into the Labor Market: Evidence from a Random Assignment Experiment
AIR Author: James Cowan
Panel: English Language Development Among American Indian English Learner Students in New Mexico
Location: Room 305
- Paper: Indigenous Students As English Learners: Examining the Policy Landscape and Student Outcomes
AIR Presenters/Authors: Ginger Stoker and Brenda Arellano
Panel: Poverty & Disadvantage in K-12 Schools: How Should We Measure It and Why It Matters
AIR Discussant: Megan Austin
Location: Room Lone Star H
Panel: The Role of Teacher Education in the Recruitment, Employment, and Retention of Teachers
Location: Room 211
- Paper: Preservice Predictors of Teacher Candidates’ Employment and Earnings inside and Outside of Public Schools
AIR Presenter/Author: Roddy Theobald
Roundtable: Sectoral Training Programs: Assessing the Emerging Evidence
AIR Presenter/Author: Irma Perez-Johnson
Location: Room 311
3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CDT
Live Stream: New Issues for Educational Equity and K-12 School Desegregation
AIR Presenter/Author: Etai Mizrav
Location: Room Lone Star D
Super Session: New Issues for Educational Equity and K-12 School Desegregation
- Paper: Segregate, Discriminate, Signal: A Model for Understanding Policy Drivers of Educational Inequality
AIR Presenter/Author: Etai Mizrav
Panel: Unpacking the Effects of School Turnaround
AIR Discussant: Drew Atchison
Location: Room 302
Monday, March 28
10:15 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. CDT
Panel: Investments in Early Childhood and Elementary Interventions to Improve Early Learning in Diverse Contexts
Location: Room 301
- Paper: Can Texting Parents Improve Attendance in Elementary School? A Test of an Adaptive Messaging Strategy
AIR Presenter/Authors: Anja Kurki, Seth Brown and Jessica Heppen
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. CDT
Equity & Inclusion Fellowship Luncheon (Invitation only)
Location: Room Lone Star E - H
1:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. CDT
Roundtable: Women's Groups and COVID-19 in Africa and India: Evidence and Policy Implications
AIR Presenters/Authors: Garima Siwach and Thomas De Hoop
Location: Room 311
Panel: Equity in Schools: The Effects of Public Policy on Segregation, Equitable Service Provision, and Access and Achievement Inequality
Location: Room 203
- Paper: Separate Under the Same Roof: The Effects of Test-Based Remediation on Classroom Segregation
AIR Presenter/Author: Umut Ozek
Tuesday, March 29
1:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. CDT
Panel: Changes in Education Due to COVID-19
Location: Room 301
- Paper: The Spread of COVID-19 Among School Staff: Does on-Campus Enrollment Matter?
AIR Presenter/Author: Matthew James Farmer
