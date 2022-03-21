American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at Annual APPAM Research Conference

Arlington, Va., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the annual Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management (APPAM) research conference, being held March 27-29, at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas. AIR experts will contribute to 15 live sessions—a hybrid of in-person and virtual presentations—on a variety of conference topics including health, education, employment and training programs, and poverty and income policy.

APPAM is an organization dedicated to improving public policy and management by fostering excellence in research, analysis, and education. On Monday, March 28, AIR will co-sponsor the Equity & Inclusion Fellowship Luncheon with other behavioral sciences organizations, including Abt Associates, Mathematica, Westat, RTI International, RAND Corporation and The Urban Institute. The invitation-only event will honor APPAM’s 2020 and 2021 student and young professional fellows.

This is APPAM’s 43rd annual Fall Research Conference, and the theme for this year is “The Power of Inclusion: Incorporating Diverse Voices in Public Policy Analysis and Management.”

Sessions featuring AIR presentations are listed below, and can be found on the APPAM conference website, using the online searchable program. (Note: All times below are Central Daylight Time.)



Sunday, March 27

8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. CDT

Panel: The Effects of COVID-19 on Student Learning, Instruction, and Education Research

AIR Discussant: Drew Atchison

Location: Room 301

Panel: Education and Labor Market Participation

AIR Discussant: Megan Austin

Location: Room Lone Star H

Panel: Effects of Teacher Pensions on Teachers’ Knowledge and Labor Market Decisions

AIR Discussant: Roddy Theobald

Location: Room 209

Paper: Should I Stay or Should I Go Now? An Analysis of Pension Structure and Retirement Timing

AIR Author: Kristian Holden



10:15 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. CDT

Panel: The Role of Teacher Education in the Recruitment, Employment, and Retention of Teachers

Location: Room 211

Panel: English Language Development Among American Indian English Learner Students in New Mexico

Location: Room 305

Panel: Poverty & Disadvantage in K-12 Schools: How Should We Measure It and Why It Matters

AIR Discussant: Megan Austin

Location: Room Lone Star H

Roundtable: Sectoral Training Programs: Assessing the Emerging Evidence

AIR Presenter/Author: Irma Perez-Johnson

Location: Room 311



3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CDT

Live Stream: New Issues for Educational Equity and K-12 School Desegregation

AIR Presenter/Author: Etai Mizrav

Location: Room Lone Star D

Super Session: New Issues for Educational Equity and K-12 School Desegregation

Panel: Unpacking the Effects of School Turnaround

AIR Discussant: Drew Atchison

Location: Room 302

Monday, March 28

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. CDT

Panel: Investments in Early Childhood and Elementary Interventions to Improve Early Learning in Diverse Contexts

Location: Room 301

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. CDT

Equity & Inclusion Fellowship Luncheon (Invitation only)

Location: Room Lone Star E - H



1:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. CDT

Roundtable: Women's Groups and COVID-19 in Africa and India: Evidence and Policy Implications

AIR Presenters/Authors: Garima Siwach and Thomas De Hoop

Location: Room 311

Panel: Equity in Schools: The Effects of Public Policy on Segregation, Equitable Service Provision, and Access and Achievement Inequality

Location: Room 203

Tuesday, March 29

1:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. CDT

Panel: Changes in Education Due to COVID-19

Location: Room 301

