American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at Annual APPAM Research Conference

| Source: American Institutes for Research American Institutes for Research

Washington, District of Columbia, UNITED STATES

Arlington, Va., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the annual Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management (APPAM) research conference, being held March 27-29, at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas. AIR experts will contribute to 15 live sessions—a hybrid of in-person and virtual presentations—on a variety of conference topics including health, education, employment and training programs, and poverty and income policy.

APPAM is an organization dedicated to improving public policy and management by fostering excellence in research, analysis, and education. On Monday, March 28, AIR will co-sponsor the Equity & Inclusion Fellowship Luncheon with other behavioral sciences organizations, including Abt Associates, Mathematica, Westat, RTI International, RAND Corporation and The Urban Institute. The invitation-only event will honor APPAM’s 2020 and 2021 student and young professional fellows.

This is APPAM’s 43rd annual Fall Research Conference, and the theme for this year is “The Power of Inclusion: Incorporating Diverse Voices in Public Policy Analysis and Management.”

Sessions featuring AIR presentations are listed below, and can be found on the APPAM conference website, using the online searchable program. (Note: All times below are Central Daylight Time.)
 

Sunday, March 27 

8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. CDT 

Panel: The Effects of COVID-19 on Student Learning, Instruction, and Education Research
AIR Discussant: Drew Atchison
Location: Room 301  

Panel: Education and Labor Market Participation  
AIR Discussant: Megan Austin
Location: Room Lone Star H 

Panel: Effects of Teacher Pensions on Teachers’ Knowledge and Labor Market Decisions
AIR Discussant: Roddy Theobald
Location: Room 209 

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. CDT 

Panel: The Role of Teacher Education in the Recruitment, Employment, and Retention of Teachers
Location: Room 211

Panel: English Language Development Among American Indian English Learner Students in New Mexico
Location: Room 305 

Panel: Poverty & Disadvantage in K-12 Schools: How Should We Measure It and Why It Matters
AIR Discussant: Megan Austin
Location: Room Lone Star H 

Panel: The Role of Teacher Education in the Recruitment, Employment, and Retention of Teachers
Location: Room 211 

Roundtable: Sectoral Training Programs: Assessing the Emerging Evidence
AIR Presenter/Author: Irma Perez-Johnson
Location: Room 311 
 

3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CDT 

Live Stream: New Issues for Educational Equity and K-12 School Desegregation
AIR Presenter/Author: Etai Mizrav 
Location: Room Lone Star D 

Super Session: New Issues for Educational Equity and K-12 School Desegregation

Panel: Unpacking the Effects of School Turnaround
AIR Discussant: Drew Atchison
Location: Room 302 

 

Monday, March 28

10:15 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. CDT 

Panel: Investments in Early Childhood and Elementary Interventions to Improve Early Learning in Diverse Contexts
Location: Room 301 

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. CDT 

Equity & Inclusion Fellowship Luncheon (Invitation only) 
Location: Room Lone Star E - H 
 

1:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. CDT 

Roundtable: Women's Groups and COVID-19 in Africa and India: Evidence and Policy Implications
AIR Presenters/Authors: Garima Siwach and Thomas De Hoop
Location: Room 311 

Panel: Equity in Schools: The Effects of Public Policy on Segregation, Equitable Service Provision, and Access and Achievement Inequality
Location: Room 203 

Tuesday, March 29 

1:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. CDT 

Panel: Changes in Education Due to COVID-19
Location: Room 301 

 

About AIR
Established in 1946, with headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the American Institutes for Research® (AIR®) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance to solve some of the most urgent challenges in the U.S. and around the world. We advance evidence in the areas of education, health, the workforce, human services, and international development to create a better, more equitable world. For more information, visit www.air.org.

 

        









    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data