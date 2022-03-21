GOmetalaunch.io Records 82% of Its 210,000 ADA soft cap For private Sale Round.

New York, NY, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOmetalaunch team is pleased to announce the progress of its private sale, as with the immense support and love, it has recorded 82% of its 210,000 ADA tokens from the allotted number going sold out, nearing the Soft-Cap target. The further info about sales progress can be seen on: https://urgo.gometalaunch.io

GOmetalaunch is a new and exciting Cardano project dedicated solely to launching Metaverse Gaming and NFT/DEfi projects. With multiple investment options for initial DEX offering for investors to take advantage of.

The Gometalaunch team is nearing selling out of their private sale with 28,000 ADA required to be filled to attain the soft Cap of 210,000 ADA for private sales.

$URGO token is trading at 1ADA = 476URGO

Private sale max buy is 20,000 ADA

Private sale min buy is 200 ADA

Sales Page: https://urgo.gometalaunch.io

The Public ISPO offering is coming after the end of private sale and exchange listing will follow simultaneously.

It is vital therefore to note that the price of URGO for the Public sale will be higher, so early rounds will be at much discounted price for the users.

With the URGO wallet build coming along with the build of the Launchpad, the team is exploring all avenues that will help keep the value of $URGO Tokens at it’s top value at all times by adopting as much avenues as possible. As they believe that the $URGO wallet will bring more users and demand to the GOmetalaunch fold and Community.

You can follow up the wallet build on our GitHub Page: https://github.com/Go-meta-labs

About GOmetalaunch

GOmetalaunch is the first Cross Chain Metaverse IDO Launchpad being built on the Cardano Blockchain. Metalaunch will act as the gate way to the metaverse, offering GO Community members and Token Holders the opportunity to become the earliest and pioneer adopters of the Metaverse through exclusive Metaverse Project launches that will form the building blocks of the future of the Metaverse, while also protecting your Investments from Rugpull and Scam projects.

GOmetalaunch is offering users the opportunity to become the first and earliest pioneers of the future through access to the earliest Metaverse projects that will form building blocks of The Metaverse.

GOmetalaunch features

1. GOmetalaunch is the first of its type on the Cardano blockchain with full support for Metaverse IDO Launches. It has unique features that include the following; Staking, Token Burn, Governance, Guaranteed IDO Allocations, Featured Listings, Exclusive NFT Rewards.

2. GOmetalaunch fully support Cardano native coins and cross chain support as well as Metaverse IDO of projects on Ethereum and Binance will also be carried out on GOmetalaunch and provide extensive DeFi features to assist new projects in their growth and development.

3. GO labs has made lucrative partnerships with Blockchain Industry Experts and Guru’s which aim to ensure that any project that is launched on Metalaunch has the full support needed for success.

4. There is also an extensive network of Marketing experts and Executives with links to the best Influencer Marketing Network to ensure that any project applying for IDO on their platform receives the full funding needed, and the full exposure needed to get blockchain enthusiasts informed about the Metaverse projects and that they receive the full support of an extensive array of Blockchain communities needed to succeed.

5. Additionally GO Community members will be involved in the full governance process through a Tier System, to ensure that everybody has a fair opportunity and allocation to support and earn rewards and Tokens of the most sought after Metaverse projects at the cheapest rates first before it goes public.

6. GO Community members also have the opportunity to make votes as it affects key decisions regarding governance of the GOmetalaunch project

