Chandler-Gilbert Community College Student Receives Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Aviation Scholarship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“TB2") announced a 2022 Aviation Scholarship has been awarded to Lynn Burnett, a Chandler-Gilbert Community College (a Maricopa Community College) student earning an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Airway Science Technology with a flight emphasis. TB2 is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, honoring all military veterans, creating unique educational opportunities for Arizona students studying all aspects of aviation, and supporting Dogs4Vets.



Lynn Burnett comes from a military family; his father served in the U.S. Air Force and his grandfather, the U.S. Army. Like his grandfather, Mr. Burnett served in the U.S. Army for over 13 years as an infantryman, machine gunner, squad and platoon leader, and airborne ranger instructor. He earned the rank of staff sergeant and was a member of the elite 75th Ranger Regiment. Lynn also earned his Bachelor of Social Science degree from Troy University. After being selected for Officers Candidate School, he graduated and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and rose to the rank of Captain. His military career included numerous missions and deployments to Latin and South America, including the DMZ in Korea. Lynn has received many distinguished military honors and awards and was inducted into the U.S. Army Ranger Hall Fame on January 29, 2022. After the military, he worked in developing his own business enterprise, including mortgage broker and real estate agent. However, he never gave up his dream to become a pilot and he received his private pilot’s license in November 2021. Lynn’s goal is to continue his education in aviation, become a certified flight instructor, and help other people like him realize their dreams.

Steve Ziomek, Chairman and President of TB2, stated, “Lynn continues to give back while pursuing a career in aviation. The skills that he learned and displayed in the U.S. Army and business are evident and will continue to guide him during this phase of his life and beyond.”

“The Foundation is proud to participate in the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Aviation Scholarship Program,” said Brian Spicker, President and CEO, Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation. “The programs our colleges offer are best in class. Our partnership makes dreams come true and Lynn Burnett is just one example of someone reaching for the sky and succeeding because of this scholarship.”

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman of the Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee, remarked, “As a former member of the U.S Army, it is a privilege for me, in concert with TB2 President and veteran, Steve Ziomek, to present Lynn Burnett this prestigious aviation scholarship award. He now joins an elite group of exceptional recipients and been named a TB2 ambassador.”

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots, many of whom saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as Scottsdale Airport (KSDL).

The Aviation Scholarship Program provides scholarships to veteran and non-veteran Arizona resident students who meet specific criteria and are attending Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Cochise College, Pima Community College, or Yavapai College. TB2 has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport and a historical display inside the facilities honoring the service of men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as POW-MIAs. For more information, please visit www.tbird2.org.

About Dogs4Vets

American Service Animal Society, dba Dogs4Vets, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enabling disabled veterans to live a more productive life through the use of service animals. Dogs4Vets helps disabled veterans train their own dog to be their service dog. They sponsor disabled veterans that qualify with lifetime, at no cost, service dog training and certification. The service dogs are trained to interact with the veteran and notice changes in body language, stress hormone chemicals, and voice.

