Application Security Global Market Report 2022

The global application security market is expected to grow from $7.67 billion in 2021 to $9.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $21.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.2%.



The application security market consists of sales of application security products and related services.Application security is a method of making applications more secure by fixing, finding, and enhancing the security of the application.



It also includes tools and methods to protect applications once application security is deployed. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of solution of application security are web application security, mobile application security; by testing type into static application security testing, dynamic application security testing and interactive application security testing.Web application security is a process of safeguarding websites and online services against various security threats that exploit vulnerabilities in the code of an application.



The various testing types include static application security testing, dynamic application security testing and interactive application security testing that are used by BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government & defense, healthcare, retail, education and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the application security market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increased security breaches at the business application level contributed to the growth of the application security market.For instance, in March 2020, Keepnetlabs, a UK-based security firm, announced a data leak that exposed nearly 5 billion records.



Moreover, in December 2019, Microsoft disclosed a data breach that exposed 250 million entries attributing to the misconfiguration of an internal customer support database.Application security enhances the security of the web and mobile-based applications that can mitigate some of the breaches through the application.



Thus, the rising security breaches at the business application level drove the market for the application security market.



The lack of application security expertise is expected to limit the growth of the application security market over the forthcoming years. According to Burning Glass International Inc., an analytics software company, the demand for application development security and cloud security is a fast-growing skills area projected to grow 164%, and 115% respectively between 2020-2025. According to the ESG and Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) analysis published in August 2020, 70% of cybersecurity professionals claim that their organization is facing issues with the cybersecurity skill shortage. In the past four years, the percentage ranged from a low of 69% to a high of 74%. Therefore, the lack of application security expertise is projected to restrict the growth of the application security market.



Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are increasingly being used to prevent attacks in the web or mobile-based applications.AI can be used to automating threat detection and respond more effectively than a traditional software-driven approach.



AI-based cybersecurity will train itself continuously and independently gather the data across the enterprise information systems through that data it analyses and performs correlation of patterns across billions of signals relevant to the cyberattacks and solve the issue.For instance, Fortinet, a California-based security solutions company provides solutions from network and web application security to threat protection for IT infrastructure.



Fortinet’s AI-based product, FortiWeb, is a web application firewall that uses machine learning and two layers of statistical probabilities for detecting attacks and threats.



In April 2020, Hellman & Friedman (H&F), a US-based software security solution provider for DevOps acquired Checkmarx, a software security solutions company from Insight Partners for a deal amount of $1.15 billion. The acquisition is expected to drive the company’s growth and the cybersecurity threats continue to intensify, that embedding security early in the software development lifecycle is critical. Checkmarx is an Israel-based software security solution for modern enterprise software development and is engaged in providing static and interactive application security testing training development, software composition analysis, and application security.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

