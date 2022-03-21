Houston, TX Welcomes everbowl's First Food Truck

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California-based craft superfood chain everbowlTM (http://www.everbowl.com), promoting active, on-the-go lifestyles, is putting its newest outlet on the move as well. As part of its massive expansion throughout Texas, everbowl has rolled out its first-ever food truck serving healthy food to Houstonians looking to fuel their active lifestyles with delicious, vitamin and antioxidant-rich superfoods.

The everbowl food truck will be available for special appearances at events and private parties throughout the area. No matter the size of the event, small or large, the everbowl food truck is a fun, healthy experience guests will love. Organizers can invite the mobile restaurant to their gathering by filling out the online form. When it's not participating in special events, festivals, and concerts, the truck will assume permanent residence in El Patio at Mason food truck park at 1431 South Mason Road in Katy, TX. The new venue features picnic tables and wooden deck seating, along with a playground, beer and wine bar and live entertainment.

"We are excited for this next phase of expansion in Texas to bring healthy eating options to everyone who wants to get moving and desires filling, delicious fuel for movement," explained everbowl founder and CEO Jeff Fenster. "The Houston area is a dynamic region offering a fantastic food scene in conjunction with surrounding areas like George Bush State Park and Buffalo Bayou that provide great opportunities to live an active lifestyle, making it the perfect location to launch our first food truck."

The truck marks everbowl's first foray into the food truck space after opening 50+ traditional stores from California to South Carolina and represents a whole new operating model in its quest to bring simple, delicious, superfood-packed bowls to anyone who wants it.

"We invite everybody in the Houston area to unevolve™ with meals made from stuff that's been around forever™ - vitamin and mineral-rich berries, fruits, seeds and plant-based, non-dairy protein," Fenster said. "We're on a mission to make superfood-based nutrition as easy to get as fast food."

About everbowl™

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain with over 50 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah with plans to open an additional 150+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and more. Everbowl offers a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™. "Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https:// www.everbowl.com/franchise.

