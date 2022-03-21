Murdock Joins NYSIR as Senior VP of Claims

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal (NYSIR) recently announced that Michael T. Murdock had joined the organization as its senior vice president of claims.

Murdoch, a property/casualty insurance and risk management executive with more than 38 years' experience in the insurance sector, will have oversight responsibilities for all aspects of the reciprocal's claim operations. NYSIR Executive Director Bob Lulley said Murdoch's extensive and diversified experience with insurers, reinsurers and risk management and brokerage firms "will prove to be invaluable as we continue to grow and provide our school district and BOCES members with comprehensive coverages, innovative risk management programs and responsive customer service."

Previously, Murdoch held executive, managerial and professional positions at Nolan Company, an insurance consultancy; Berkley Risk; Pilgrim Insurance Company; NAC Reinsurance; National Grange Mutual Insurance Company; Great American Insurance Company; and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. He also founded and operated Murdock Claim Management Company, a third-party administrator. He is the author of several books on claims management and has written industry articles on a variety of insurance-related issues.

Murdoch graduated with a bachelor's degree from SUNY Oswego and earned a master's degree in insurance management from Boston University Graduate School of Management. Additionally, he holds various industry designations in insurance, risk management and reinsurance, including CPCU, ARM, ARe, ASLI and ACI.

Email: cchafee@nysir.org Ph: 315.794.1358

About NYSIR

NYSIR is the largest provider of property/casualty insurance for public school districts and BOCES in New York. For more than three decades, NYSIR has delivered on its commitment to insure the educational activities of its subscriber districts and allow schools the opportunity to decide coverage issues based on program content and merit, rather than on insurance availability and mandates. More information is available at nysir.org.

Related Images











Image 1: Michael Murdock









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment