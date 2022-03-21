SLR Investment Corp. and SLR Senior Investment Corp. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) (“SLRC”) and SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS) (“SUNS”) are pleased to announce that each company obtained stockholder approval of the proposals related to the previously announced merger of SLRC and SUNS (the “Merger”) at their respective special meetings of stockholders held on March 21, 2022.



Stockholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposals relating to the Merger, as approximately 95% of voting SUNS stockholders and approximately 98% of voting SLRC stockholders supported the Merger. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about April 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“We would like to thank both SLRC and SUNS stockholders for their overwhelming support of the transaction,” said Michael Gross, Co-Chief Executive Officer of SLR Investment Corp. and SLR Senior Investment Corp. “We look forward to completing the merger and leveraging the benefits provided by the larger combined company which will operate with greater scale, portfolio diversity and financial flexibility.”

About SLR Investment Corp.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, SLRC primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets. For more information, please visit: www.slrinvestmentcorp.com

About SLR Senior Investment Corp.

SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, SUNS primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U.S. middle market companies primarily in the form of cash flow first lien senior secured debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets. For more information, please visit: www.slrseniorinvestmentcorp.com

About SLR Capital Partners, LLC

SLR Capital Partners is an SEC-registered investment adviser that primarily invests in leveraged, U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow and asset-based senior secured investments. Currently, SLR Capital Partners manages public and private business development companies, private credit funds and separately managed accounts, including serving as the investment adviser to SLRC and SUNS.

Since its formation in 2006, SLR Capital Partners and its affiliates have invested over $15 billion in approximately 1,500 different portfolio companies with approximately 250 private equity sponsors. SLR Capital Partners was founded by Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, who each have over 30 years of investment experience through multiple credit cycles. For more information, please visit: https://www.slrcapitalpartners.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Additional Information and Where to Find It

