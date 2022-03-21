Drone Nerds to Carry the Latest in DJI Enterprise Drone Solutions

Dania Beach, FL, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, an enterprise drone technology leader and a DJI Enterprise Platinum Partner in North America, is set to carry DJI’s latest enterprise releases, the Matrice 30 Series, RC Plus Controller, and H20N payload camera.



The M30 and M30T are powerful drones with unmatched visual capacity enabled by multiple advanced cameras and a highly superior performance level.



DJI has focused on innovating a tool designed to make any job faster, smarter and safer. The M30 Series drones can collect high-resolution imagery at high altitudes and in extreme temperatures—they are built to be tough, portable, and reliable.

Staying true to DJI’s flagship-level specs, the M30 and M30T each have a 12 MP wide camera and a 48 MP zoom camera, and a laser rangefinder that can detect objects up to 1,200m (approximately 4,000 ft.) away.



Designed for advanced night and lowlight operations, the M30T comes with a radiometric thermal camera and smart low-light capacities which take multiple nighttime shots and combine them into one clear picture. These features are ideal for nighttime search and rescue, fire fighting, and containment, among other uses.



Both drones have a zoom capacity of up to 20x, an IP55 rating to handle extreme temperature, and can fly as high as 7000m (approx. 23,000 ft.) of altitude, and a max speed of 50 miles per hour.



The M30 Series drones are equipped with two TB30 intelligent batteries, offering up to 41 minutes of flight time. The self-heating feature of the TB30 batteries helps the drones stay functional in extremely cold environments.



DJI also announced the launch of the BS30 intelligent battery station, which can charge 4 pairs of the TB30, at three different levels: standard, storage, and ready to fly.

For a better pilot experience, DJI also launched the DJI RC Plus controller to improve functionality for a variety of enterprise needs. The RC Plus is an IP54 rated, high-definition, widescreen controller that offers sharp, clear, ultra-bright, mission-critical details even under the sun. The RC Plus offers a stable connection up to 15 km (9.3 miles) away, with six hours of screen time on a single charge. Along with the RC Plus controller comes the DJI Pilot Hub 2, an updated version of the original on-screen interface that provides essential pre-flight checklists, drone insight and information, and much more.



To support mobile and emergency operations, DJI announced FlightHub 2, an all-in-one cloud-based operations platform designed to facilitate communication and coordination between ground teams, payloads, drones, and intel.





Users of existing M300 fleets will be excited to learn about DJI’s expansion of the M300’s payload portfolio with the H20N, an upgrade to the H20T, with integrated starlight sensors built into its wide and zoom cameras. The starlight sensors capitalize on minimal light emitted in the night sky from the moon and stars to capture clearer night-time imagery.



“The new releases are truly designed for boots-on-the-ground operations. DJI has put a lot of thought into the technology that teams need day-to-day. Drone Nerds is looking forward to bringing everything the DJI M30 Series and other products have to offer to the North American market,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds CEO.





