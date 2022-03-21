Advancial Opens Newest Branch Location in Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As we enter our 85th year serving our members, we’re very excited to introduce our innovative brand of banking to the Frisco community,” said Brent Sheffield, President and CEO of Advancial. “This location provides us with plenty of room to grow and gives our members in the area a convenient place to take care of all of their financial needs.”

In order to stir up excitement about the new location and to celebrate 85 years in business, Advancial has a special surprise for Frisco, says Deborah Griesbach, Chief Marketing Officer. “Every day in April we’ll be giving away $85 to a random winner drawn from entries made at our new Frisco location,” said Griesbach. “And on April 30th, we’ll draw a winner for our grand prize - $1,937 to commemorate the year Advancial was chartered. So if you’re in the area, come visit and enter to win!”

“Frisco is a perfect fit for Advancial,” said Elizabeth Brewster, Advancial’s Frisco Branch Manager. “Being on Preston road puts us right in the heart of things,” she said. “We have a beautifully remodeled building, a drive thru, safe deposit boxes, a Personal Teller Machine with video chat, and most importantly – plenty of parking!”

With a history dating back to 1937, Advancial provides a diversified line of advanced financial solutions to its members. Today, Advancial is a full-service financial institution that serves more than 100,000 members worldwide and has assets of approximately $2 billion. For more information, please visit the Advancial website at www.advancial.org.

Attachment