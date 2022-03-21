Barfresh to Participate in the Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28-30, 2022. Investors may sign up for the conference and access the Company’s presentation here.



About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered in bottled format as well as single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The company's single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has a distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com