Venus Concept Inc. to Present at the Maxim Virtual Growth Conference on March 28th

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that management will present at the Maxim Virtual Growth Conference, which is being held virtually from March 28th-30th.



Management’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, March 28th. The Company will also participate in a panel discussion session titled “Aesthetic Device Industry Panel” on Monday, March 28th at 1:00pm Eastern time.

The panel and presentation will be hosted on Maxim’s M-Vest website and made available to those registered for the conference. Interested parties can register for the conference and view the panel via the following link: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference, and access the Company presentation via: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference/p/vero.

