Pathway Health Celebrates 25th Year Anniversary

LAKE ELMO, Minn., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health, a leading health care consulting services, interim and permanent talent, technology implementation and training company, is pleased to celebrate 25 years of providing innovative solutions that help health care leaders succeed. Since 1997, Pathway Health has remained focused on providing insight, expertise and knowledge to support its clients achieve their goals. Throughout the next year, the theme of “25 years of…” will highlight company milestones, industry innovations and achievements of its team members, clients and strategic partners.



“As we celebrate this milestone, I am thankful for the vision and strategic excellence of our late founder, and my mother, Debby Schuna. She drove our direction and purpose with her dedication to employees for 19 years. Over the years, Pathway has been blessed with so many amazing team members both past and present. Those employees along with our clients and strategic partners continue to support our purpose today,” shared Pathway Health’s President and CEO, Peter B. Schuna. “Moving forward, we will leverage our strong foundation by providing consulting services and education along with the latest technology and meaningful strategic relationships to support health care leaders in new and innovative ways,” he continued.

To mark this company milestone, a refreshed digital presence has been completed to support an enhanced user-experience and provide clients with easy-to-download resources and direct access to industry-leading insight. The updated interfaces include PathwayHealth.com, Pathway-INTERACT.com, and PathwayLearningNetwork.com.

Learn more by visiting PathwayHealth.com.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health offers expert consulting services, interim and permanent talent, strategic technology implementation and training solutions for the health care continuum. Pathway Health holds the exclusive, global training license with Florida Atlantic University and provides high-quality training, education and consulting services to the post-acute providers using the Interventions to Reduce Acute Care Transfers (INTERACT™) Quality Improvement Program. Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on industry clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path. Learn more at PathwayHealth.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa A. Thomson, BA, LNHA, HSE, CIMT

Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

Pathway Health

Lisa.Thomson@pathwayhealth.com

651.407.8699