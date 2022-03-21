JOANN Announces Participation in Shareholder Equity Conference

HUDSON, Ohio, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced that Wade Miquelon, President and CEO, and Matt Susz, CFO, will participate in the Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually, on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 9:30AM ET.



This conference is set in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://share-conference-series.open-exchange.net/registration or in the “News and Events” section at https://investors.joann.com/. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 848 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.