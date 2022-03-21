LasikPlus Partners With Ali Krieger for Her LASIK Treatment

CINCINNATI, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LasikPlus announced today that Ali Krieger received Custom LASIK eye surgery to help improve her vision and provide less dependence on glasses and contacts. LasikPlus is excited to partner with Ms. Krieger, an experienced professional soccer player, giving her the vision and focus to continue to be one of the top athletes in the United States.

"Ali is a decorated athlete who has represented our country, maintaining a very high level of play for years. We were thrilled to partner with her, helping her achieve the benefit of clear, natural vision from LASIK at LasikPlus," says Craig Joffe, Chief Executive Officer at LasikPlus. "We will be watching her closely on her new team this year, wishing her nothing but the best."

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to get LASIK and work with such a kind, professional, and knowledgeable staff throughout my process," says Ali, "I now feel more confident and stronger than ever both on and off the soccer field!"

LasikPlus will be working with Ali to authentically share her experience with the company, her experience with LASIK and the benefits of having clear vision to help her continue to perform at the highest level on and off the field.

About LasikPlus: LasikPlus is a second-generation family-owned business and leader in laser vision correction in the United States. With over 20 years in the industry, LasikPlus has performed over 2 million laser eye surgery procedures nationally. LASIK is all they do, so they can focus on their expertise. LasikPlus has vision centers across the country with a trusted team of LASIK specialists and board-certified LASIK surgeons who are ready to help patients with all their laser eye surgery needs.

About Ali Krieger: Ali Krieger is a professional women's soccer player who plays at the highest division of women's professional soccer in the United States. She has represented the United States in multiple international tournaments. She is married to a long-time partner and teammate, Ashlyn Harris, who she shares a daughter with.

