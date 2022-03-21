FORTY PILLARS ANNOUNCES REYNOLDS AS DIRECTOR

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Pillars Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Forty Pillars”) (CSE:PLLR) announces that Chris Reynolds has been appointed Director of the Company effective March 21, 2022 replacing Gary Schellenberg who will be resigning to focus on Origen Resources. The Company would like to thank Mr. Schellenberg for his efforts and wishes him well in his future endeavours.



Christopher has been an Investor in the natural resource sector for over 10 years. Delivering solutions for corporate structure, strategy, and communications for small-cap juniors. He was an instrumental part in the incubation of Lithium Consolidated Mineral Exploration, which went public on the ASX in 2017. He started his career at Longview Capital Partners in corporate development, then worked as an Investment Advisor at Mackie Research. He is currently the Founder of Progenitor Metals Corp. and Director of several Canadian Listed Companies, including Opawica Explorations Inc.

About Forty Pillars

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based mineral exploration company focused on exploring the Silver Dollar Project located in the Greenwood Mining Division, B.C.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi, CEO

778-881-4631

nadervatanchi@hotmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company’s exploration programs, the Company’s mineral property development plans and the use of funds raised in the Private Placement, are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, without limitation, financing risks, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political or competitive developments, exploration and operational difficulties, the timing of future business expenditures, the potential of the Company’s mineral properties and changes in economic conditions or financial markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.