BOSS Money Launches Remittance Service to Jamaica

Partners with LASCO for Convenient and Affordable Payments Across Jamaica

Newark, NJ., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) today announced that it has launched its BOSS Money remittance service to Jamaica. BOSS Money customers in the United States can now send cash to family and friends on the island for pick up in Jamaican Dollars within minutes at participating LASCO Financial Services Ltd.’s (LFSL) LASCO Money locations throughout the island.

“We are delighted to launch our money transfer service to Jamaica,” said Alfredo O’Hagan, IDT’s SVP for Consumer Payments. “Our partnership with LFSL makes sending cash to, and receiving cash in, Jamaica very easy. In the coming months, we’ll be adding other payout options as we work to become the ‘go-to’ money transfer service for the Jamaican diaspora.”

“This partnership with BOSS Money aligns with our quest to provide Jamaicans with convenient, safe and simple solutions that will suit their immediate needs,” said LFSL Managing Director, Jacinth Hall-Tracey. “Family members living in the U.S. will be able to send their loved ones money through Boss Money and receivers can collect from participating LASCO Money agent locations.”

Senders can transfer up to US$1,000 to Jamaica for just US$3.99 on the BOSS Money and Boss Calling apps and take advantage of BOSS Money’s competitive exchange rates. The apps are free on the App Store and at Google Play , and first-time senders on the apps pay no fees on transfers up to US$300. Customers in the United States can also send cash from over 1,000 BOSS Money retailers across the country.

With the launch of the Jamaica corridor, BOSS Money now offers remittances from the United States to 50 countries via 1,250 payers at over 328,000 locations worldwide.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services. We help families to share, communicate and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Money international money remittance and mobile top-up services offer convenient and reliable value transfers. Our BOSS Revolution calling service provides dependable voice and messaging communications globally. Our National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone ’s unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration tools across channels and devices. Our IDT Global and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications service enterprises to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.