American Forests and Salesforce Provide New Trees for Dallas Parks

DALLAS, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 50 new trees were planted at Seaton Park in efforts to provide shade for future park-goers, while increasing Dallas' tree canopy and mitigating urban heat. The trees were planted as part of Dallas Parks and Recreation's Branching Out Program, which is made possible through the support of Texas Trees Foundation, American Forests, and Salesforce.

By summer 2022, the partnership with Texas Trees Foundation, American Forest and Salesforce will have provided trees at five Dallas Parks, for a total of 250 trees planted at Willoughby Park, Seaton Park, Lawnview Park, Campbell Green Park, and Bishop Flores Park. Trees at all events are planted by community volunteers and urban foresters from Texas Trees Foundation and Dallas Park and Recreation.

"Climate Central projects Dallas will have summer temperatures 10 degrees warmer by the end of this century, making summers feel like the Arizona desert. Park planting projects like this are critical to creating cooler spaces for residents, children, and nearby outdoor workers to escape harmful health impacts caused by extreme heat," said Becky Schwartz, Senior Manager of Urban Forestry at American Forests.

American Forests creates healthy and resilient forests, from cities to large natural landscapes, that deliver essential benefits for climate, social equity, water and wildlife. They advance their mission through forestry innovation, place-based partnerships to plant and restore forests landscapes to develop enduring, and science-based forestry plans that include techniques for adapting to climate change.

"Cities across the country are already experiencing the worst effects of climate change, with rising temperatures breaking records. We need to act fast and invest in one of the best green infrastructure solutions we have - trees," said John-O Niles, Senior Manager, Natural Climate Solutions at Salesforce. "We're proud to partner with American Forest and support local organizations like the Texas Trees Foundation to advance Tree Equity efforts to fight climate change and create healthier communities across Texas."

Trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings. Trees also provide health benefits such as increasing the supply of oxygen and clean air, which can result in lowering stress levels.

"Our goal of making Dallas cleaner and greener would not be possible without the support from partners like American Forests and Salesforce," said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. "Their unwavering commitment to reforestation aligns beautifully with ours and we look forward to continually working together to create a healthier future for all."

The Branching Out program began in 2018 in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas' aging urban canopy. For each planting, the Dallas Park and Recreation, Texas Trees Foundation, donors, and volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intention to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

