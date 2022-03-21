Acreage Holdings Announces Date of Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced that its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held virtually on May 26, 2022. The record date for the AGM will be April 11, 2022.



The AGM materials will be available on Acreage’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. The webcast details for the virtual presentation will be available in the coming weeks on Acreage’s investor relations website.

